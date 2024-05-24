French Open: Order of play from Roland Garros with Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz headlining

 Skip to content

Order of play for day one of the French Open at Roland Garros in Paris (All times are BST); Andy Murray, Naomi Osaka and Carlos Alcaraz among the big names in action

Saturday 25 May 2024 13:32, UK

Andy Murray, of Britain, celebrates after beating Matteo Berrettini, of Italy, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, in his first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament, Wednesday, March 20, 2024, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Image: Andy Murray takes on former champion Stan Wawrinka at Roland Garros

Order of play for day one of the French Open as Britain's Andy Murray takes on former champion Stan Wawrinka at Roland Garros.

(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets)

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 11.00

Not before 19.15

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10.00

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10.00

  • Andrey Rublev (6) v Taro Daniel
  • Laura Siegemund v Sofia Kenin
  • Chloe Paquet (W) v Diana Shnaider
  • Nicolas Jarry (16) v Corentin Moutet

Court 14

From 10am

  • Ajla Tomljanovic (W) v Dayana Yastremska (30)
  • Aleksandar Kovacevic v Grigor Dimitrov (10)
  • Rebecca Sramkova (Q) v Amanda Anisimova
  • Sebastian Korda (27) v Harold Mayot (W)

Court 7

From 10am

  • Marie Bouzkova v Veronika Kudermetova (29)
  • Hubert Hurkacz (8) v Shintaro Mochizuki (Q)
  • Luca Nardi v Alexandre Muller (W)
  • Alison Van Uytvanck v Tamara Zidansek (Q)

Court 6

From 10am

  • Yafan Wang v Maria Timofeeva
  • Laura Pigossi (Q) v Marta Kostyuk (18)
  • Kei Nishikori v Gabriel Diallo (Q)
  • Terence Atmane (W) v Sebastian Ofner

Court 8

From 10am

  • Pedro Martinez v Thiago Agustin Tirante
  • Katerina Siniakova (32) v Dalma Galfi (L)
  • Fabian Marozsan v Mikhail Kukushkin (Q)
  • Olga Danilovic (Q) v Martina Trevisan

Court 9

From 10am

  • Zhizhen Zhang v Aleksandar Vukic
  • Jordan Thompson v Maximilian Marterer
  • Xiyu Wang v Zhuoxuan Bai
  • Xinyu Wang v Jule Niemeier (Q)

Court 12

From 10am

  • Donna Vekic v Lesia Tsurenko
  • Jack Draper v Jesper De Jong (Q)
  • Tatjana Maria v Clara Tauson
  • Laslo Djere v Daniel Altmaier

Court 13

From 10am

  • Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (W) v Brandon Nakashima
  • Jessica Bouzas Maneiro v Jana Fett (L)
  • Alejandro Tabilo (24) v Zizou Bergs (Q)
  • Katie Volynets (Q) v Aleksandra Krunic

