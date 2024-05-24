French Open: Order of play from Roland Garros with Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek and Carlos Alcaraz headlining

Order of play for day one of the French Open as Britain's Andy Murray takes on former champion Stan Wawrinka at Roland Garros.

(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets)

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 11.00

Not before 19.15

Andy Murray v Stan Wawrinka

Court Suzanne-Lenglen

From 10.00

Ugo Humbert (17) v Lorenzo Sonego

Jelena Ostapenko (9) v Jaqueline Cristian

Richard Gasquet (W) v Borna Coric

Barbora Krejcikova (24) v Viktorija Golubic

Court Simonne-Mathieu

From 10.00

Andrey Rublev (6) v Taro Daniel

Laura Siegemund v Sofia Kenin

Chloe Paquet (W) v Diana Shnaider

Nicolas Jarry (16) v Corentin Moutet

Court 14

From 10am

Ajla Tomljanovic (W) v Dayana Yastremska (30)

Aleksandar Kovacevic v Grigor Dimitrov (10)

Rebecca Sramkova (Q) v Amanda Anisimova

Sebastian Korda (27) v Harold Mayot (W)

Court 7

From 10am

Marie Bouzkova v Veronika Kudermetova (29)

Hubert Hurkacz (8) v Shintaro Mochizuki (Q)

Luca Nardi v Alexandre Muller (W)

Alison Van Uytvanck v Tamara Zidansek (Q)

Court 6

From 10am

Yafan Wang v Maria Timofeeva

Laura Pigossi (Q) v Marta Kostyuk (18)

Kei Nishikori v Gabriel Diallo (Q)

Terence Atmane (W) v Sebastian Ofner

Court 8

From 10am

Pedro Martinez v Thiago Agustin Tirante

Katerina Siniakova (32) v Dalma Galfi (L)

Fabian Marozsan v Mikhail Kukushkin (Q)

Olga Danilovic (Q) v Martina Trevisan

Court 9

From 10am

Zhizhen Zhang v Aleksandar Vukic

Jordan Thompson v Maximilian Marterer

Xiyu Wang v Zhuoxuan Bai

Xinyu Wang v Jule Niemeier (Q)

Court 12

From 10am

Donna Vekic v Lesia Tsurenko

Jack Draper v Jesper De Jong (Q)

Tatjana Maria v Clara Tauson

Laslo Djere v Daniel Altmaier

Court 13

From 10am

Nicolas Moreno De Alboran (W) v Brandon Nakashima

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro v Jana Fett (L)

Alejandro Tabilo (24) v Zizou Bergs (Q)

Katie Volynets (Q) v Aleksandra Krunic

