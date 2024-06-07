French Open: Order of play on women's finals day at Roland Garros

Order of play for day 14 of the French Open at Roland Garros (all times are BST); Iga Swiatek takes on Jasmine Paolini. Follow scores and reports on Sky Sports' digital platforms
Friday 7 June 2024 18:55, UK
Order of play for day 14, with three-time French Open finalist Iga Swiatek taking on Italian 12th seed Jasmine Paolini in the women's final.
(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets)
From 2pm
(1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v (12) Jasmine Paolini (Ita), (9) Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Mate Pavic (Cro) v (11) Simone Bolelli (Ita) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita)
