French Open: Order of play on women's finals day at Roland Garros

Order of play for day 14, with three-time French Open finalist Iga Swiatek taking on Italian 12th seed Jasmine Paolini in the women's final.

(All times are BST. Seeds in brackets)

Court Philippe Chatrier

From 2pm

(1) Iga Swiatek (Pol) v (12) Jasmine Paolini (Ita), (9) Marcelo Arevalo (Esa) & Mate Pavic (Cro) v (11) Simone Bolelli (Ita) & Andrea Vavassori (Ita)

