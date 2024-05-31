French Open: Coco Gauff overpowers Dayana Yastremska to reach fourth round at Roland Garros

Coco Gauff is through to the fourth round of the French Open after getting the better of big-hitting Dayana Yastremska in straight sets on Friday.

Yastremska, seeded 30th at Roland Garros, struggled for consistency in the match, mixing numerous unforced errors in with some stunning winners.

Gauff cruised through the opening set as those Yastremska errors piled up, but the third-seeded American was forced to show some resilience late in the second.

Yastremska broke Gauff twice in the second set, including when down a double break and with her opponent serving for the match.

Gauff had a match point at 5-2 but ultimately lost that game, with Yastremska breaking at the sixth attempt, and the Ukrainian had another opportunity up 15-40 in Gauff's next service game as she looked to level things up suddenly at five games apiece.

But Gauff battled back and the 20-year-old finally closed things out with her second match point, courtesy of another Yastremska error.

The reigning US Open champion, and French Open finalist in 2022, will next face Elisabetta Cocciaretto in the last 16 after the Italian made it through to the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time with a 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 win over 17th seed Liudmila Samsonova.

