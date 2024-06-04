French Open: Coco Gauff beats Ons Jabeur after battling back from set down to secure semi-final spot

Coco Gauff came back from a set down to beat Ons Jabeur and book her place in the final four of the French Open.

In a terrific quarter-final clash, Gauff rallied to prevail 4-6 6-2 6-3 after a shaky start to the match which saw the 20-year-old struggle to get to grips with the shot-making of Jabeur.

The US Open champion, seeding third at Roland Garros, grew in confidence in the second set and stamped her authority on proceedings by breaking Jabeur three straight times.

Image: Ons Jabeur impressed early on in the match before her groundstrokes became increasingly erratic

The eighth-ranked Tunisian began to fade in the final set, her groundstrokes becoming increasingly erratic, and Gauff claimed another break of serve early on.

Jabeur threatened to break back as Gauff served for the match, but the American clung on and eventually closed out victory with her third match point as Jabeur volleyed wide.

"I definitely tried to be more aggressive," Gauff said. "She was playing really well the whole match, she was hitting a lot of winners against me - which is not something I'm used to with anybody.

"Towards the end, I got a little bit tight on the match points, but I did what I needed to do to win."

Coco Gauff will potentially meet world No 1 Iga Swiatek in the semi-finals, who has ended her French Open hopes in the 2022 final and 2023 quarter-finals.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

