Liam Broady comeback delayed by concussion on car boot in freak accident

Liam Broady has pulled out of next week's Rothesay Open in Nottingham after sustaining a concussion by hitting his head on his car boot.

The 30-year-old has not played a tournament since March because of an ankle problem but had been due to make his return on home soil at the Nottingham Tennis Centre.

However, Broady revealed his latest bizarre setback on X, formerly Twitter, saying: "Some bad news... Was on track for next week but I hit my head on my car boot on Sunday evening quite hard.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"Tried to practise yesterday and got a pretty bad migraine. Turns out I have a concussion! So won't be ready for Nottingham. Hopefully Ilkley if all goes to plan."

Broady received no sympathy from Andy Murray, who replied in typically caustic fashion: "Think this is the first time I've read one of your tweets and believed it."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Broady, who beat Casper Ruud to reach the third round of Wimbledon last summer, broke into the top 100 for the first time last September but has since slipped back to 147 as a result of his lengthy absence.

He will now hope to make his return at the Challenger Tour event in Ilkley, beginning on June 17.

Meanwhile, British No 1 Cameron Norrie has taken a wild card into the tournament in Nottingham following his first-round loss at the French Open.

Norrie, who will play at second tier Challenger level for the first time since 2020, joins Dan Evans in the main draw, with both hoping to succeed Murray as champion.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours.

In the run-up to the third Grand Slam of 2024 - Wimbledon - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the grass-court season.

Stuttgart Open (ATP 250 with Andy Murray in action) - June 10-16

Rosmalen Open (ATP/WTA 250) - June 10-16

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.