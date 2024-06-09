Coco Gauff claims first Grand Slam doubles triumph at French Open

American superstar Coco Gauff and partner Katerina Siniakova claimed the French Open women's doubles title on Sunday with victory over Italian pair Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini.

For Paolini it was a second consecutive defeat in a showpiece final in as many days, coming after her crushing loss to now four-time French Open champion Iga Swiatek on Saturday.

The 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 victory on Sunday saw Siniakova claim an eighth women's Grand Slam doubles crown whilst Gauff claimed her first major doubles title, after winning the US Open singles crown last year.

Their makeshift pairing only came together days before the start of the French Open, after the American's regular partner Jessica Pegula withdrew from the tournament.

"Thank you Katerina for playing with me, we decided to do it two days before the tournament started," said Gauff, a doubles finalist at the 2022 French Open.

"It was very last-minute, I wasn't planning on playing doubles, so thank you for asking me."

It marks a nice end to the fortnight at Roland Garros for Gauff, after a teary exit to Swiatek in her singles semi-final clash.

Paolini, who suffered a 6-2 6-1 defeat to Swiatek on Saturday, was left looking dejected.

"It's been two very intense weeks for me, very nice but very emotional," the 28-year-old said.

"I have a lot of memories and I can't wait to be back here."

Image: Coco Gauff and Katerina Siniakova pose with the trophy after winning the women's doubles final at the French Open

Victory finally came for Gauff in her third women's doubles final, having been the runner-up in championship matches at Roland Garros in 2022 and the US Open in 2021.

"I think it's just one of those things that when you least expect it to happen, it happens," Gauff said.

"After I lost the first two [doubles] finals, I thought, well, okay, I reached that point, maybe I should focus on singles," Gauff said. "Same thing, US Open. When I won it, I didn't expect to win. I was having a really bad year. Then here, I didn't even expect to play.

"I think it's funny how life teaches you those lessons."

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

In the run-up to the third Grand Slam of 2024 - Wimbledon - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the grass-court season.

Stuttgart Open (ATP 250 with Andy Murray in action) - June 10-16

Rosmalen Open (ATP/WTA 250) - June 10-16

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.