Wimbledon: Andy Murray and Jamie Murray to play doubles together at grass-court tournament for first time

Andy Murray and Jamie Murray will play together in the men's doubles at Wimbledon for the first time this summer.

As first reported by The Times, the brothers have had talks over the past week or so and decided to partner at what is set to be Andy's last Wimbledon.

Andy Murray - a three-time Grand Slam singles winner - has heavily hinted he plans on retiring this summer, but the 37-year-old has been playing more doubles ahead of a potential Olympics appearance, playing at the French Open with Dan Evans too.

Image: The pair have played doubles together previously in the Davis Cup final in 2015, when Great Britain won the tournament

He resumes his return from injury against Marcos Giron of the United States at the Stuttgart Open on Tuesday and could face sixth-seeded fellow Briton Jack Draper, who takes on Austria's Sebastian Ofner, in the second round.

The 37-year-old continues his comeback trail with Wimbledon in sight having recently returned to action after being out with damaged ankle ligaments suffered at the Miami Open in late March.

Jamie - a doubles specialist - has played with Andy before but never at Wimbledon. They most noticeably teamed up for Team GB at the Davis Cup as they won it in 2015.

Jamie has never won the men's doubles at Wimbledon but has won the mixed doubles twice and seven Grand Slams in total.

