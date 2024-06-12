Andy Murray casts doubt over Paris Olympics participation if he is not selected to play doubles

Andy Murray may opt out of challenging for a third Olympic gold medal at Roland Garros in Paris if he is not selected to play in the doubles tournament.

The three-time Grand Slam winner and two-time Olympic champion is eligible to compete in the singles at the Games with two places reserved for players who have previously won a Grand Slam or Olympics tournament.

But his preparations for what is expected to be his final summer in the sport got off to an inauspicious start as he lost in the first round of the Stuttgart Open to American Marcos Giron on Tuesday.

Image: Murray could complete at his fifth Olympic Games in Paris this summer

Looking ahead to Paris, Murray could miss out on the doubles with Britain set to send Joe Salisbury and Neal Skupski instead.

The 37-year-old could now be entering the final weeks of his stellar career after previously hinting at retirement. He is set to return to London to play at Queen's where he dominated for so long in his career, hoping for a longer run than in Germany before the start of Wimbledon on July 1.

"I need to see what happens with the Olympics," he told reporters after his 6-3 6-4 defeat to world No 54 Giron.

"I'm not 100 per cent sure what the situation is there with the doubles yet and whether or not I will play if I just get in the singles. I don't know.

"My body didn't feel great playing on the clay in the last month or so. I had quite a few issues with my back, so I don't know if I would go just for singles.

"I need to wait a little bit and see on that," added the Scot, who lost in the first round of the French Open doubles alongside Dan Evans.

The tennis tournament at the Olympics will take place at Roland Garros from July 27-August 4.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Stuttgart Open match between Murray and Marcos Giron

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

In the run-up to the third Grand Slam of 2024 - Wimbledon - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the grass-court season.

Stuttgart Open (ATP 250) - June 10-16

Rosmalen Open (ATP/WTA 250) - June 10-16

Berlin Open (WTA 500) - June 17-23

Halle (ATP 500) - June 17-23

Mallorca Championships (ATP 250) - June 23-29

Bad Homburg (WTA 500) - June 23-29

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.