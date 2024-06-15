Queen's Club draw: Carlos Alcaraz could face Brit Jack Draper early on in title defence

Carlos Alcaraz's defence of the cinch Championships at Queen's Club could see him face Britain's Jack Draper in the second round.

The French Open champion, who won at Queen's Club on the way to winning Wimbledon last season, begins his quest against Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

Draper faces another Argentine, Mariano Navone, as he aims to book a tie against the 21-year-old Spanish superstar, who is top seed in a draw that also includes Alex De Minaur, Grigor Dimitrov and Taylor Fritz among the top names for the tournament which takes place between June 17 and June 23.

Cameron Norrie starts his quest against Canadian veteran Milos Raonic, while Andy Murray has been given a wildcard and will face a qualifier in his first-round match.

Image: Carlos Alcaraz was victorious at the French Open earlier this summer

Fellow British hope Dan Evans faces Brandon Nakashima of the United States, who was beaten by Draper in the Stuttgart Open semi-final, while Billy Harris - ranked 183 in the world - will face Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Who else is competing at Queen's Club?

Full draw for cinch Championships at Queen's Club (17-23 June) Carlos Alcaraz (1) vs Francisco Cerundolo

Mariano Navone vs Jack Draper

Alejandro Tabilo vs Alejandro Davidovich Fokina

Sebastian Baez vs Tommy Paul (5)

Grigor Dimitrov (3) vs Adrian Mannarino

Sebastian Korda vs Karen Khachanov

Qualifier vs Frances Tiafoe

Matteo Arnaldi vs Ugo Humbert (8)

Holger Rune (7) vs Jordan Thompson

Andy Murray (WC) vs Qualifier

Milos Raonic (PR) vs Cameron Norrie

Qualifier vs Taylor Fritz (4)

Ben Shelton (6) vs Qualifier

Tomas Martin Etcheverry vs Billy Harris (WC)

Dan Evans (WC) vs Brandon Nakashima (SE)

Lorenzo Musetti vs Alex de Minaur (2)

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

In the run-up to the third Grand Slam of 2024 - Wimbledon - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the grass-court season.

Stuttgart Open (ATP 250) - June 10-16

Rosmalen Open (ATP/WTA 250) - June 10-16

Berlin Open (WTA 500) - June 17-23

Halle (ATP 500) - June 17-23

Mallorca Championships (ATP 250) - June 23-29

Bad Homburg (WTA 500) - June 23-29

