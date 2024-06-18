Cinch Championships: Andy Murray and Carlos Alcaraz make winning starts as Dan Evans forced to retire

Andy Murray secured a 6-3 3-6 6-3 victory over Alexei Popyrin at the cinch Championships at The Queen's Club, moving him through to the last 16.

It was a passionate and hard-fought victory for Murray in what was his 1,000th professional tennis match, ramping up the home crowd in front of whom he has won the tournament on five occasions.

The 37-year-old continued his preparation for Wimbledon with only his second victory at The Queen's Club since he last won the tournament in 2016.

Murray took the first set 6-3 but Popyrin fought back in the second to win 6-3 and take the match to a decider.

However, the two-time Wimbledon champion stood resolute, taking the deciding set to 4-1, Popyrin fighting back to bring it to 4-2, before Murray ground it out to 6-3 and secured a crucial win.

Murray, who is reportedly set to retire either after Wimbledon or the Olympics this summer, said: "I've not got too many wins this year, it's been a difficult season, and I did well to come through in the end.

"Any win you can get is important, that's why we play. With Wimbledon a few weeks away I want to get some matches in my legs and some confidence. It's great to get another win here."

Murray has struggled with an ankle injury and a back issue this year to add to fact that he is still competing at the top level with a metal hip.

He added: "I've felt better! But it was enough today.

"My mum told me it was my 1,000th match and that's a lot of matches, a lot of wear and tear on the body and it's not easy, but I managed to push through it."

Carlos Alcaraz began the defence of his cinch Championship crown with a straight-sets win over Francisco Cerundolo.

The reigning king of Queen's, and Wimbledon champion, stretched his winning streak on grass to 13 matches with a 6-1 7-5 victory.

World No 26 Cerundolo was last seen pushing Novak Djokovic to five sets, and subsequently into a hospital bed, at the French Open.

The Argentinian proved a minor irritant to Alcaraz, too, by breaking the world No 2 early in the second set.

Alcaraz had to fend off three set points at 4-5 before the Spanish superstar wrapped up victory in an hour and 22 minutes.

Meanwhile, Italy's Jannik Sinner made it five wins out of five against Tallon Griekspoor on Tuesday - and in the process booked his place in the last 16 at the Halle Open.

The top seed and Roland Garros semi-finalist, Sinner was making his season debut on grass - by no means his favourite surface.

Dutchman Griekspoor edged the opener before falling away 6-7 6-3 6-2.

Brit watch: Evans retires as Draper victorious at Queen's

Britain's Dan Evans had to retire from his first-round match at the cinch Championships through injury.

The 34-year-old had shared the opening two sets with America's Brandon Nakashima when he slipped and fell at the back of the court.

After a medical time-out and lengthy treatment to his right leg, Evans was forced to withdraw, a worrying sight with Wimbledon less than two weeks away.

He was the second player to retire after slipping on the grass at Queen's Club this week, with Frances Tiafoe injuring his hip on Monday.

"I'm worried, no doubt," Evans said. "I mean, a good thing, I thought it was my groin. That settled down pretty much straight away.

"But I think it's MCL, sort of a bit inside of the knee. There is an issue there, that's for sure after the testing so far with the physios.

"So I've got to wait 48 hours, let it settle, and then get a scan. I'm worried. That's the bottom line, of course. I'm in limbo a bit.

"It's frustrating. If I miss the Olympics or Wimbledon it would be a tough one to swallow, no doubt.

"I don't know. I'm just heartbroken at the minute to be honest. It's tough."

On the back of his Boss Open victory, Jack Draper continued on his winning streak with a 6-3 6-2 win over Mariano Navone.

Draper clinched the win in rapid time, just a few days after his first ATP Tour title.

There was also good news for British wildcard Billy Harris.

The 29-year-old from Nottingham picked up the biggest win of his career by beating world No 32 Tomas Martin Etcheverry 6-4 3-6 6-3.

