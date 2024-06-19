Emma Raducanu: Former US Open champion receives Wimbledon wild card along with Naomi Osaka and Caroline Wozniacki

Emma Raducanu has been awarded a Wimbledon main draw wild card along with Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki and Angelique Kerber.

The 21-year-old, whose 2024 playing schedule has been sporadic having skipped the French Open in order to prepare for the grass-court season, lost out to British No 1 Katie Boulter in the semi-finals of the Nottingham Open last week.

Raducanu is taking small steps on her road to recovery from three surgeries this time last year, where she went under the knife on both wrists and an ankle.

Raducanu, who rose 44 places from No 209 to No 165 in the latest WTA rankings, offered an encouraging update after her clash with Boulter in Nottingham, saying: "I feel really good, after the match I went and did intervals. I feel strong, I feel like I could play tomorrow, I am just shaking off a bit of a bug and cold but otherwise physically I am great.

"For me it was a good start to grass court season, it was nice to get some matches. I am disappointed, but Katie played and served in particularly really well."

Raducanu's final chance of playing competitive tennis is at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne from June 24-29 before the start of Wimbledon.

She made her breakthrough at the All England Club where, barely two months out of school and without a Tour win to her name, the 18-year-old made the fourth round on debut in 2021.

While Raducanu will compete at Wimbledon, she has declined an invitation to be part of Team GB at this summer's Olympics in Paris.

"I just don't think there's any need to put additional stress on my body or any risk, especially with my history," she said.

Fran Jones, Lily Miyazaki, and Heather Watson join four-time Grand Slam champions Naomi Osaka, Angelique Kerber and former world No 1 Caroline Wozniacki as other wild cards into the women's singles main draw.

Liam Broady, Jan Choinski, Jacob Fearnley, Arthur Fery, Billy Harris, Paul Jubb and Wimbledon boys' singles champion Henry Searle are the British men awarded main draw wild cards.

Searle, 18, from Wolverhampton, became the first home winner of the boys' singles since 1962, has made impressive strides in the senior game this season.

At the other end of the age spectrum, there will be a debut for 29-year-old Harris, who spent the early part of his career travelling around Europe in a converted transit van.

Dominic Thiem, though, is set to have to go through qualifying if he is to make a final appearance at Wimbledon, with the Austrian announcing last month that he will retire at the end of the season because of wrist problems.

Image: Hannah Klugman became the youngest player to qualify for the main draw of a W100 event on the ITF Tour

Junior stars Hannah Klugman, Mingge Xu and Mika Stojsavljevic will play in qualifying in the women's singles, while 21-year-old Jack Pinnington Jones, who stunned Cameron Norrie in Nottingham last week, and 16-year-old Oliver Bonding are among those given wild cards into men's qualifying.

Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

