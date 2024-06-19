Andy Murray: Three-time Grand Slam champion retires injured at Queen's against Jordan Thompson

Andy Murray was forced to retire from his second-round match against Jordan Thompson at The Queen's Club on Wednesday.

Murray was losing 4-1 in the first set when he pulled out, having received treatment around the lower back area and hips after three games. It was later confirmed Murray had an issue with his back.

The 37-year-old is hoping to play at Wimbledon, which begins on July 1 for what is expected to be his last appearance at the Grand Slam.

"Never the way you want to go through, especially with a great champion like Andy. This tournament he's dominated and he loves the grass," said Thompson.

"I was looking forward to coming out and playing in front of everyone. A disappointing way to finish."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Former British tennis player Naomi Broady looks into what the future may hold for fellow Brits Andy Murray and Emma Raducanu

Murray walked gingerly out onto the court and it quickly became clear he was not moving properly as he lost the opening two games.

He held serve but lost two more games before deciding to retire, receiving a standing ovation from the crowd as he waved to the spectators.

Murray, who only returned to action last month after eight weeks out due to damaged ankle ligaments in late March, is set to play in singles and the men's doubles alongside brother Jamie Murray at Wimbledon.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Andy Murray got a feeling of what it's like to chat with himself as he was interviewed by comedian and impressionist Josh Berry.

The Olympic Games in Paris follow with Murray named in Great Britain's squad after the International Tennis Federation awarded him a place having won singles gold in London 2012 and Rio 2016.

Tennis at the Olympics begins on July 27, with Murray nominated to play singles and men's doubles with Dan Evans.

He has indicated he will retire after this summer.

Image: Andy Murray and Jamie Murray played doubles together in the Davis Cup final in 2015, when Great Britain won the tournament

A huge blow for Murray ahead of likely retirement

Sky Sports' Nigel Chiu:

"This is a massive blow for Murray. He's come back from injury so many times and got back into the world's top 40 last year after career-threatening hip surgery in 2019, which no singles player had ever been able to come back from.

"Murray will do everything to play at Wimbledon, even if he's only 60 per cent fit, but it's not how he will want to play what will likely be his last appearance at the All-England Club.

"There are less than two weeks until Wimbledon and Murray will surely just rest up as much as possible before the start of July. Maybe this time it's one step too far for Murray's body. Can he recover one last time?

"It's the second injury issue for a British player on two days at Queen's after Dan Evans slipped and injured his knee.

"Evans said it would be hard to swallow if he misses Wimbledon or the Olympics, so there are two British players now in a race to get fit, but you can't help but not feel too positive about either of their hopes."

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours.

In the run-up to the third Grand Slam of 2024 - Wimbledon - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the grass-court season.

Berlin Open (WTA 500) - June 17-23

Halle (ATP 500) - June 17-23

Mallorca Championships (ATP 250) - June 23-29

Bad Homburg (WTA 500) - June 23-29

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.