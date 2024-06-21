Jack Draper eliminated from Queen's as Tommy Paul wins quarter-final in three sets

Britain's Jack Draper lost in the quarter-finals of the Queen's Club Championships the day after he stunned Carlos Alcaraz.

But Draper could not maintain that form against Tommy Paul on Friday. After losing the first set, Draper clawed back the second only to fade in the third.

Paul ultimately won 6-3 5-7 6-4.

British No 1 Draper enjoyed the biggest win of his career when he ended the Queen's Club reign of Wimbledon champion Alcaraz. But the 22-year-old was outgunned by American fifth seed Paul in two hours and one minute.

For Draper a crucial lapse midway through the deciding set saw him broken to love - capped with a double-fault - to swing the match Paul's way.

Defeat ended Draper's seven-match winning streak after he lifted his first ATP title in Stuttgart last week.

"I'm definitely playing some good tennis," Paul said. "I knew today was going to be a battle.

"He's been playing such amazing tennis so I'm really happy get through that one."

He continued: "His serve is not fun to deal with, he plays very aggressive. Really just takes you off your game.

"For me the key was just play my game and I think I did a pretty good job."

Van man Billy Harris hit the skids in his bid to reach the semi-finals at Queen's.

The 29-year-old wild card from Nottingham was a surprise quarter-finalist here having spent most of his nomadic career travelling to lower-ranked tournaments in a transit van.

But his journey in west London ground to a halt against turbo-charged Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who won 6-3 7-5 in an hour and 39 minutes

However, Harris can now treat himself to a new set of wheels with a hefty pay cheque for four days' work.

Having been guaranteed £60,000 by being granted a Wimbledon wild card on Wednesday, his run to the last eight took his earnings for the week to £121,000.

Prior to Queen's, Harris' total career prize money was £230,000.

Jordan Thompson recorded his second victory over a top-15 opponent this week by beating Taylor Fritz 6-4 6-3 to reach the semi-finals.

"To come through to the semis is really pleasing, especially as I've had a rough run lately, so glad to turn it around on the grass," Thompson said. "It just goes to show if you stick at it long enough you can keep improving no matter how old you are. I feel like I'm getting better."

In the doubles, Neal Skupski won the battle of Britain against his Olympics partner Joe Salisbury.

Skupski and New Zealand's Michael Venus beat Salisbury and America's Rajeev Ram 7-6 (7-5) 7-6 (8-6).

In Berlin, Victoria Azarenka was the only player to advance to the semi-finals on Friday, moving on after Elena Rybakina retired due to abdominal pain trailing 3-1 in the first set.

