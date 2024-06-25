Novak Djokovic to play Wimbledon only if he feels he can 'fight for the title'

Novak Djokovic has said he will play at Wimbledon only if he feels can "fight for the title" as he continues his recovery from knee surgery.

The record 24-time Grand Slam champion, and seven-time Wimbledon winner, tore the medial meniscus in his right knee at the French Open, pulling out of the quarter-finals before having surgery on June 6.

The 37-year-old is yet to fully confirm his return to action for the third slam of the season but he arrived at the All England Club on Sunday and trained on court Monday.

"I didn't come here to play a few rounds," Djokovic told the BBC. "If I know I can play close to my maximum or at maximum, then I'll play. If not, then I'll give somebody else a chance to play.

"Rehab is going in the right direction every single day, a few per cent better and better. That's what's giving me hope and encouragement to keep going.

"I'm taking things gradually. I'm not pushing myself yet 100 per cent but I'm hoping that's going to come in the next few days."

He added: "I really will only play if I know I am in a state which is good enough to go far in the tournament and fight for the title, so that's the condition."

Wimbledon runs from July 1-14, with the draw being made for the men's and women's singles on Friday June 28.

Image: Carlos Alcaraz won the second of his three Grand Slam titles when defeating Djokovic in last year's Wimbledon final

Should he play, it would be Djokovic's 19th Wimbledon appearance, with the world No 2 looking to end his title drought in 2024.

The Serb won three of four Grand Slams last year, with his only defeat coming in the final at SW19 where he was beaten in five sets by Carlos Alcaraz.

