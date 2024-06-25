Cameron Norrie's poor form continues ahead of Wimbledon with first-round exit in Eastbourne

Cameron Norrie's poor form continued as he crashed out of the Rothesay International in Eastbourne following a disappointing first-round defeat to world No 88 Emil Ruusuvuori.

The former British No 1 has slipped outside the top 40 after losing nine of his previous 15 matches, including first-round exits at the French Open and Queen's.

Norrie, who was also beaten by world No 773 Jack Pinnington Jones at Nottingham, saw his miserable run extended by a 7-6 (9) 6-3 exit at the hands of 25-year-old Finn Ruusuvuori.

Image: Emil Ruusuvuori will play China's Juncheng Shang in the next round

The 28-year-old was ranked eighth in the world just 18 months ago and will begin Wimbledon next week with only limited competitive preparation on grass.

Norrie failed to capitalise on two break points in the sixth game of a tight opening set and was subsequently unable to seize a pair of set points in the tie-break.

Image: Norrie has now lost six of his last nine matches ahead of Wimbledon

Ruusuvuori recovered from both 40-0 and 40-15 down to save service games in the second set, either side of claiming a decisive break, to condemn Norrie to his maiden first-round exit in five visits to Devonshire Park.

Elsewhere, fellow Briton Paul Jubb claimed his first ATP Tour win by defeating German Maximilian Marterer at the Mallorca Championships.

The 24-year-old, who has received a Wimbledon wild card, progressed to the last 16 with a 6-1 6-2 success after coming through qualifying.

More to follow...

