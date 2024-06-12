Wimbledon reveal plans for 'adaptable' Andy Murray tribute this year based on potential retirement

Wimbledon reveal plans ahead of 2024 tournament beginning on Monday July 1, saying 'adaptable' plans are in place to pay tribute to Great Britain's Andy Murray; You can watch Jack Draper at the Stuttgart Open, exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis from June 10-16
Wimbledon have revealed they have "plans in place" to pay tribute to Andy Murray at this year's tournament.
Tournament organisers have stressed they would be guided by what the twice champion (2013, 2016) decides about his retirement.
They said their plans are "very adaptable", and ready to be put into action at a moment's notice.
Asked if Murray had been part of the planning, Wimbledon Chief Executive Sally Bolton said: "We've certainly been talking to members of his team."
Asked whether tributes were likely to bring tears to those watching on, Bolton responded: "I think we'll all share some of the same emotions as and when Andy decides to retire."
Murray, 37, has strongly hinted he will bring his professional tennis career to an end this summer.
