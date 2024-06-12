 Skip to content

Wimbledon reveal plans for 'adaptable' Andy Murray tribute this year based on potential retirement

Wimbledon reveal plans ahead of 2024 tournament beginning on Monday July 1, saying 'adaptable' plans are in place to pay tribute to Great Britain's Andy Murray; You can watch Jack Draper at the Stuttgart Open, exclusively live on Sky Sports Tennis from June 10-16

Thursday 13 June 2024 11:57, UK

Andy Murray reacts during his match against Stefanos Tsitsipas (not pictured) on day five of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in Wimbledon. Picture date: Friday July 7, 2023.
Image: Plans are in place to pay tribute to Andy Murray at Wimbledon this summer, the tournament has revealed

Wimbledon have revealed they have "plans in place" to pay tribute to Andy Murray at this year's tournament.

Tournament organisers have stressed they would be guided by what the twice champion (2013, 2016) decides about his retirement.

They said their plans are "very adaptable", and ready to be put into action at a moment's notice.

Asked if Murray had been part of the planning, Wimbledon Chief Executive Sally Bolton said: "We've certainly been talking to members of his team."

Andy Murray kisses the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic. The Wimbledon victory cemented Murray's place as one of Britain's sporting greats, and he followed it up three years later with a second title. Issue date: Monday June 26, 2023.
Image: Murray, 37, is a two-time winner of Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016

Asked whether tributes were likely to bring tears to those watching on, Bolton responded: "I think we'll all share some of the same emotions as and when Andy decides to retire."

Murray, 37, has strongly hinted he will bring his professional tennis career to an end this summer.

