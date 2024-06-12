Wimbledon reveal plans for 'adaptable' Andy Murray tribute this year based on potential retirement

Wimbledon have revealed they have "plans in place" to pay tribute to Andy Murray at this year's tournament.

Tournament organisers have stressed they would be guided by what the twice champion (2013, 2016) decides about his retirement.

They said their plans are "very adaptable", and ready to be put into action at a moment's notice.

Asked if Murray had been part of the planning, Wimbledon Chief Executive Sally Bolton said: "We've certainly been talking to members of his team."

Image: Murray, 37, is a two-time winner of Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016

Asked whether tributes were likely to bring tears to those watching on, Bolton responded: "I think we'll all share some of the same emotions as and when Andy decides to retire."

Murray, 37, has strongly hinted he will bring his professional tennis career to an end this summer.

