Emma Raducanu beats former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in Eastbourne opener ahead of Wimbledon

Emma Raducanu has cruised into the second round of the Rothesay International after a straight-sets win over fellow former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in Eastbourne.

Raducanu twice battled back from a break down to take the opening set before rattling through the second in impressive fashion, claiming a 6-4 6-0 victory to the delight of the home crowd.

The 2021 US Open champion has struggled with form and injuries in recent seasons, but said ahead of this week's event that she was confident "good things are 100 per cent going to happen" after rekindling her love of tennis.

Raducanu, who has a wild card into Wimbledon next week, will play second seed Jessica Pegula - who received a bye - in the next round.

