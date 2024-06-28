British hopes Paul Jubb and Billy Harris defeated in Mallorca and Eastbourne semi-finals

Britain's Paul Jubb and Billy Harris were both beaten in their respective grass-court semi-finals in Mallorca and Eastbourne ahead of Wimbledon next week.

Jubb was beaten in straight sets by Austrian Sebastian Ofner in the semi-finals of the Mallorca Championships.

The 24-year-old had come through qualifying to make a first appearance in an ATP Tour main draw, and saw off world No 14 Ben Shelton in the last round.

But Ofner, ranked 54th in the world, built on a solid start to close out a 6-4 7-5 win over Jubb, who has been given a wild card for Wimbledon where he will play Brazil's Thiago Seyboth Wild in the first round.

In Friday's other semi-final, fourth seed Alejandro Tabilo came from behind to beat veteran Frenchman Gael Monfils 2-6 6-2 7-6 (7-3).

In Eastbourne, Harris fell just short of becoming the first Brit to reach the men's singles final after he was beaten in three sets by Australian Max Purcell at the Rothesay International.

Image: Britain's Billy Harris lost out in his semi-final in Eastbourne

The 29-year-old had reached the quarter-finals at Queen's last week, and upset Italian world No 49 Flavio Cobolli in the last round at Devonshire Park.

However, Harris found Purcell, who had came through qualifying, in determined mood to dampen the home crowd as he progressed 6-4 4-6 6-4.

The British No 5 is set to play Spain's Jaume Munar in the first round at Wimbledon on Tuesday.

In the WTA 500 event, Leylah Fernandez upset defending champion Madison Keys to reach the final, where she will play Daria Kasatkina, last year's runner-up who defeated Emma Raducanu in the quarter-finals.

