Andy Murray: Two-time Wimbledon champion to make playing decision just hours before scheduled match

Andy Murray will wait until Tuesday morning to confirm whether or not he will make a final singles appearance at Wimbledon, Sky Sports News understands.

The two-time former champion has been in a race against time since struggling with a back problem at Queen's Club that led to weakness in his right leg, resulting in surgery last weekend to remove a spinal cyst.

Murray is currently scheduled to play against Czech Tomas Machac in the first round of singles at the All England Club on Tuesday.

Organisers have given him the third and final slot on Centre Court - with the day's play in the arena due to start from 1.30pm.

The Scot was pictured on the practice courts on Monday, but despite an anticipated announcement, had not yet decided that evening on his involvement in the singles.

Murray - who is due to play with brother Jamie in the doubles later in the week - had said he would wait until "as late as possible" and a call is now set to come just hours before he is due on court.

On Thursday last week, Murray rated it unlikely that he would be able to play singles, with an appearance in doubles alongside his brother Jamie more probable, but he gave a more upbeat assessment at a press conference on Sunday.

"It's been obviously a tough 10 days or so since Queen's," he said. "Obviously I had the operation on the back, which wasn't insignificant. I've just been trying to do everything that I can to try and get ready to start the tournament here.

"I don't know if that's going to be enough. I've been practising for the last few days. I played a set today. It went pretty well, but I still don't have 100 per cent feeling and sensation in my leg yet.

"It's getting better every single day. Like I said a few days ago, I want to give it every single chance that I can to get there.

"I'm going to play another set again tomorrow. I'm doing some physical testing in the morning to see how far off I am from a physical perspective. Then I will probably make a decision tomorrow evening after that."

Speaking to Sky News' Jacquie Beltrao, Murray said: "It's been really good, considering where I was eight days ago.

"I've been practising on the grass, played a set today and went pretty well - feeling better every single day - hope it continues in the next 48 hours - just will see if it's enough."

Murray could play on if he is not fit for Wimbledon or Olympics

Murray, who won Olympic gold at Wimbledon in 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, was named in Great Britain's squad for the 2024 Games.

He is hoping to play singles as well as in the men's doubles with Dan Evans at Roland Garros from Saturday July 27.

"I can't say for sure that if I wasn't able to play at Wimbledon and I didn't recover in time to play at the Olympics that I wouldn't consider trying to play another tournament somewhere.

"But if I'm able to play at Wimbledon and if I'm able to play at the Olympics, that's most likely going to be it."

Olympic entries will be confirmed next week but there is an injury doubt around Evans, who suffered a knee injury after slipping and falling at Queen's.

Murray said he has a family holiday scheduled after the Olympics and is not planning on travelling over to New York for the US Open, which is live on Sky Sports between Monday August 26 and Sunday September 8.

'Special sportsman Murray deserves to go out with a bang'

Sky News' Jacquie Beltrao:

"Murray does want to say goodbye so it is the worst possible timing for him when he is planning his retirement.

"He wants that to go perfectly considering how much work he has put into this sport, into his multiple rehabs.

"He deserves to go out with a bang on a tennis court and not limping off the way he did at Queen's. I think he feels that.

"Having won at Wimbledon twice, ending the 77-year wait for a British men's singles champion, having won the Davis Cup, having won the ATP finals, having won the US Open… all of those things in the golden era of Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

"He really is a special sportsman and deserves [a fitting send-off]."

