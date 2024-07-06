Andy Murray's Wimbledon career over as Emma Raducanu withdraws from mixed doubles

Andy Murray has played his final match at Wimbledon after Emma Raducanu pulled out of the mixed doubles.

Raducanu was due to team up with Murray, in what is set to be the latter's final year at Wimbledon before retiring, but has now withdrawn due to stiffness in her right wrist.

Murray, who was knocked out of the men's doubles with brother Jamie earlier this week, is not permitted to name a replacement in the mixed doubles, as per tournament rules.

The Scot, 37, and Raducanu, 21, were scheduled to play Zhang Shuai and Marcelo Arevalo in the fourth match on Court One on Saturday.

Image: Raducanu has pulled out of the mixed doubles due to a right wrist issue

Raducanu reached the fourth round in the women's singles following a straight-sets win over ninth seed Maria Sakkari on Friday and will next face Lulu Sun in the last 16 on Sunday.

A statement from Raducanu read: "Unfortunately I woke up with some stiffness in my right wrist this morning, so therefore I have decided to make the very tough decision to withdraw from the mixed doubles.

"I'm disappointed as I was really looking forward to playing with Andy but got to take care."

Andy's mum Judy Murray reacted to the news with surprise, replying to a tweet on X, saying: "Yes, astonishing."

Raducanu's injury does not appear too serious, with the 2021 US Open champion hitting at Wimbledon on Saturday, although she was pictured looking uncomfortable.

USA's Rajeev Ram and Katie Volynets have replaced Murray and Raducanu in the mixed doubles.

Murray, who won the Wimbledon men's singles in 2013 and 2016, is set to play in singles at the Olympic Games in Paris in July as well as in the men's doubles with Dan Evans.

