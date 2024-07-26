Mirra Andreeva wins in Romania for first WTA Tour title ahead of Paris Olympics

Mirra Andreeva will head into the Olympics off the back of her first WTA Tour title after she won the Iasi Open in Romania.

The 17-year-old triumphed after fellow Russian Elina Avanesyan had to retire in the third set close to midnight.

Andreeva led 5-7 7-5 4-0 at that stage having lost just four points in the decider.

She will play her opening singles match in the Paris Games on Sunday, taking on Poland's Magda Linette.

Linette also enters the Olympics following a title win after she beat compatriot Magdalena Frech 6-2 6-1 in the Prague Open final.

Andreeva reached the semi-finals at this year's French Open, while she made it into round four at Wimbledon in 2023 when still 16.

Her victory at the Iasi Open at 17 years and 90 days old means she is the youngest woman to win a tour-level singles title since Coco Gauff's victory in Parma in 2021 when 20 days younger.

