Emma Raducanu defends decision to skip Olympics in favour of Washington Open

Emma Raducanu insists her decision to skip the Olympics was "100 per cent the right option".

The 21-year-old, who is still managing her comeback after wrist and ankle surgery, turned down the invitation to represent Team GB in Paris because she did not want to switch back to playing on clay at Roland Garros ahead of the forthcoming US Open.

She instead opted to head to the United States and will play in the Washington Open.

Raducanu has already admitted she had a bout of "FOMO" (fear of missing out) when she saw the opening ceremony in the French capital, but stands by the decision not to play.

"Had the Olympics been on a different surface, then I don't know," she said at her pre-tournament press conference in Washington, where she has been drawn against Belgian Elise Mertens.

"It's obviously something that every athlete wants to be a part of. I had to think longer term. Hopefully I'll have more Olympics in my career. I think coming here was 100 per cent the right option.

"For immediate gratification, playing the Olympics would have been nice. But long-term perspective, long-term health, coming here... Also I love this tournament.

Image: Raducanu exited in the round of 16 at Wimbledon this summer

"Had it been a tournament maybe somewhere else that wasn't as appealing to me, I probably could have reconsidered. But I love D.C. Coming here was very enticing."

Compatriot Katie Boulter is already out of the singles in Paris but Dan Evans and Jack Draper advanced in the men's singles while Evans and Andy Murray produced a brilliant comeback to progress in the men's doubles.

But Raducanu admits she will not be watching much of the tennis, instead focusing on some other sports.

"I don't think I'll be watching, to be honest, that much of the tennis. I think I'll watch the other sports," she added. "I mean, I think it's a great opportunity for all the athletes.

"I think we're fortunate in tennis that we have the grand slams. A lot of the other sports, they train four years for the Olympics, it's their one opportunity, whereas I think for tennis, it depends. Everyone prioritises different things, targets different things.

"For me at this point in time I'm prioritising my health but also long-term longevity, I'd say."

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours.

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports:

Washington Open - July 29-August 4

Montreal Open - August 3-12

Toronto Open - August 3-12

Cincinnati Open - August 11-19

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from football, darts, cricket, F1, tennis, golf, rugby league, rugby union and more.