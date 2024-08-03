Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz to meet in blockbuster gold medal match

Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz will meet in blockbuster gold medal match at the Paris Olympics with the Serb targeting revenge for his Wimbledon drubbing last month.

Djokovic left Roland Garros on Thursday evening very concerned that he had sustained more damage to his right knee, which has been strapped up since he underwent surgery following a meniscus tear at the French Open.

But those fears were allayed as he celebrated breaking his Olympic semi-final hoodoo after defeating Italy's Lorenzo Musetti.

With a bronze in 2008 his only previous medal, the 37-year-old must try to reverse the result of the Wimbledon final, where he was well beaten by Alcaraz.

Djokovic and Alcaraz go for gold. Who wins?

It is a rematch of the Wimbledon final



Alcaraz is on a 12-match win streak and just won the French Open and Wimbledon



Djokovic has won 10 of his last 11 matches, losing to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final



This is the Spaniard's first Olympics and Djokovic's fourth



Alcaraz is the youngest man to reach an Olympics final in singles since 1904



Djokovic is the oldest man to ever reach the final



Both are going for their first gold medal



Djokovic lost to Rafael Nadal in the semi-final in Beijing, Andy Murray in the 2012 last four in London and in Tokyo it was Alexander Zverev who blocked his path.

Realistically, Sunday's final is Djokovic's last chance to scratch his Olympic itch but he said he has nothing to lose.

"I don't consider myself the favourite because Alcaraz has proven himself the best player in the world at the moment," the top seed said.

"I feel like I'm a different player than I was at Wimbledon, the way I move, the way I'm striking the ball. Not to take anything away from him winning the Wimbledon final, he was dominating and deservedly a winner, but I feel more confident about myself and my chances in the final."

Djokovic has won three of his six matches against Alcaraz, including in last year's French Open semi-finals, but the 21-year-old Spaniard is looking to cap an incredible summer by adding gold to his Roland Garros and Wimbledon titles.

Alcaraz has shouldered a heavy burden this past week, not only reaching the singles final but also playing with his idol Nadal in an emotional doubles run that ended in the last eight.

Should he win and become the youngest Olympic singles champion he would join Steffi Graf and Nadal in winning the French, Wimbledon and Olympic titles in the same year.

"It means a lot to me being in a final at the Olympic Games and giving myself the chance to fight for a gold medal for my country," said Alcaraz. "It is a special moment for me in my career and my life.

"I'm going to try and enjoy this moment, but I'm really focused on playing in the final on Sunday. I'm really happy to bring a medal to my country and, hopefully, it's going to be the gold one."

