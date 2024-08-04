Andy Murray: Watch 24 hours of Britain's legendary star on Sky Sports Tennis this Monday

It's Andy Murray day on Monday! That's right, you can watch Britain's greatest tennis player for 24 hours on Sky Sports Tennis.

It was 19 years ago that the skinny Scot burst on to the sporting scene as a wild-haired teenager with a huge heart, and his resume includes plenty of what ifs as well as plenty of titles, which you can watch with us on Monday from 6am.

He will be remembered forever as someone who made the most of his talent and managed to elbow his way in among the 'big three' of men's tennis - Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

A grinding game style, superb returning and a never-say-die attitude propelled Murray to success on the tennis court and popularity away from it.

The sportsman, who was born in Glasgow and grew up in Dunblane, Stirling, won gold at the London Olympics in 2012, before winning the US Open the following month.

The sportsman, who was born in Glasgow and grew up in Dunblane, Stirling, won gold at the London Olympics in 2012, before winning the US Open the following month.

He became the first British Wimbledon men's singles champion in 77 years when he won at the All England Club in 2013, before going on to win the tournament a second time in 2016.

He then became the only man to win two Olympic gold medals in the singles when he topped the podium in Rio in 2016.

His career was derailed by a chronic hip injury, and over the last few years he has struggled to achieve the levels that saw him leap to the top of the rankings in 2016.

From Murray's first title in San Jose 18 years ago to his thrilling US Open victory against great rival Novak Djokovic in 2012, we will also bring you many more of his memorable wins as well as reflections on his career in our documentary: Grit, Glory, Legacy.

Don't miss a moment from 6am on Sky Sports Tennis. It's going to be unmissable!!!

