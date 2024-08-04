Marie Bouzkova upsets Aryna Sabalenka to reach Washington Open final as Ben Shelton is beaten

Ben Shelton beaten by Italy's Flavio Cobolli, who will play Sebastian Korda in the men's final of the Washington Open; watch the men's and women's finals live on Sky Sports Tennis on Sunday from 7.30pm
Sunday 4 August 2024 09:30, UK
Marie Bouzkova produced an upset win as she rallied to beat top-seeded Aryna Sabalenka 6-4 3-6 6-3 on Saturday night after a long weather delay in the Mubadala Citi DC Open semi-finals.
Down 2-1 in the third set when lightning and rain stopped play for three and a half hours, Bouzkova broke Sabalenka's serve in the first game after they resumed before breaking again for a 5-3 lead and closing out the Australian Open champion with a love game.
Sabalenka was playing her first tournament since withdrawing from Wimbledon because of a shoulder injury.
Awaiting Bouzkova in her first WTA 500 final is Paula Badosa of Spain, a 6-3 6-3 winner over Caroline Dolehide of the United States in the first semi-final.
Bouzkova won her lone career title in 2002 in Prague. Ranked as high as No 2, Badosa has slipped to 62nd after a back injury sidelined her for six months last year.
Fourth-seeded Sebastian Korda will face 10th-seeded Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the men's final, with both looking for their first ATP Tour title.
Korda beat fifth-seeded Frances Tiafoe, from nearby College Park in Maryland, 6-4 6-4 in an all-American match that ended shortly after midnight.
Cobolli knocked off second-seeded Ben Shelton of the United States 4-6 7-5 6-3 in a match moved to a secondary court.
Korda is trying to become the first American to win the Washington event since Andy Roddick in 2007.
