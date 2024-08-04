Olympics 2024: Novak Djokovic defeats Carlos Alcaraz to win gold in men's singles final at Roland Garros

An emotional Novak Djokovic produced a stunning display to defeat rival Carlos Alcaraz 7-6 (7-3) 7-6 (7-2) in the match of the year to win his first Olympic gold medal and complete a career Golden Slam.

Djokovic's impressive career already featured a men's-record 24 Grand Slam titles and the most weeks spent at No 1 in the rankings by any man or woman.

It also already contained a Summer Olympics medal, from 2008, but it was a bronze - and he has lost to the eventual gold winner each time - Rafael Nadal at Beijing in 2008, Andy Murray at London in 2012 and Alexander Zverev in Tokyo three years ago.

He lost in straight sets to Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final only three weeks ago and had not won a title all season but, playing in the red of Serbia, the 37-year-old produced a superb performance to win in straight sets.

"I'm overwhelmed with everything I'm feeling right now. Feeling different emotions. Too proud. Too happy. Thrilled with the possibility to win a gold for the first time in my career for my country. Arguably the biggest success I had," said Djokovic.

"I won probably everything there is to win in my individual career. Winning Davis Cup and particularly a golden medal at age 37 for Serbia is unprecedented. I'm just starting my celebration. I can't wait for what's coming up in the next 48 hours.

"I'm super grateful for the blessing to win a historic gold medal for my country. To complete the Golden Slam. To complete all the records."

When his final forehand found the corner, Djokovic dropped his racket and turned to his family in delight and disbelief before lying on the court, his ultimate goal finally realised.

He joins Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal, Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf as just the fifth player to complete the career Golden Slam of all four Grand Slam titles and Olympic singles gold.

Alcaraz trailed 0-40 in the fourth game as Djokovic stuck like glue to the baseline and piled on the pressure but the Spaniard was up to the task.

It was an extraordinary level of tennis, the pair outdoing each other with outrageous shot-making, but it was Alcaraz's enormous power that began to take charge.

He created eight break points, three at 2-2 then five more at 4-4, but Djokovic, on the ropes but not panicking, somehow withstood the onslaught.

As the clock ticked past the hour mark, Alcaraz saved a first set point, but Djokovic was not to be denied in the tie-break, winning the final four points.

When his final lunging forehand volley landed in after 93 minutes of action, the 37-year-old stood for several seconds with his fist in the air, soaking in the cheers from his fans.

Alcaraz had started to over-hit a little in a search of a way through Djokovic's defences, and his frustration grew in the second set as the finish line approached with nothing to split them.

Going into the tie-break, Djokovic knew one final effort would deliver the longed-for prize and two fizzing forehand winners gave him an early advantage that Alcaraz could not claw back.

Novak Djokovic has...

4 US Open titles



7 Wimbledon titles



3 French Open titles



10 Australian Open titles



24 total Grand Slam titles



Over $182M in ATP earnings



Now, at 37 years old, he's finally an Olympic gold medallist



