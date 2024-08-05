Mubadala Citi DC Open: Sebastian Korda completes a father-son double as Paula Badosa wins women's title

Sebastian Korda completed a father-son double in the Mubadala Citi DC Open for his second ATP Tour title, while Paula Badosa won her first title following a back injury.

Korda said he had achieved one of the biggest goals of his career by capturing the Washington title and emulating his father, Petr, who won the tournament 32 years ago.

The younger Korda's 4-6 6-2 6-0 win over Flavio Cobolli on Sunday marked the first time in ATP Tour history that a father and son had both won the same event.

Czech Petr Korda won the tournament in 1992.

"I've been coming to this tournament since I was a teenager. My dad used to coach Radek Stepanek, who also won here in 2011," said American Korda, who is now coached by Stepanek.

"We have a lot of history with this tournament. One of my biggest goals was one day coming here and hopefully winning the tournament and putting my name up there on the stadium.

"This is probably the most special moment of my career so far."

Victory also ensured Korda became the first American man to win the Washington crown since Andy Roddick in 2007 as he gears up for the US Open beginning on August 26 - live on Sky Sports.

Image: Nelly Korda bids for an Olympic repeat in women's golf at the Paris Olympics

Meanwhile, Korda's sister Nelly will bid for an Olympic repeat in the women's golf having been unbeatable for four months, tying an LPGA record with five straight victories, including her second major, but that was followed by missing three straight cuts for the first time in her career.

Former world No 2 Paula Badosa said she felt like a top athlete again after putting her injury woes behind her to claim a first title in more than two years.

Badosa reached her career-high ranking in 2022, a few months after capturing the title in Sydney, but the 26-year-old Spaniard drifted from the spotlight after a string of issues including a back injury that proved hard to overcome.

After making her return to the tour in January following a lengthy break, doctors advised her against playing on hard courts or risk further problems in her career.

However, she continued to battle through and on Sunday was rewarded with a fourth title after a 6-1 4-6 6-4 victory over Czech Marie Bouzkova at the WTA 500 event.

"One year ago I was on the couch, so it's a big difference now. I'm an athlete again, winning a title after two years," Badosa said.

"I've played four finals and won the four of them. That's what I had on my mind today in the third set. I'm like 'Paula, you're capable of doing this in another final'.

"I think now I'm in a really good place."

Badosa's run in Washington included wins over former Grand Slam champions Emma Raducanu and Sofia Kenin and leaves her in good form ahead of the US Open.

"I felt before I was at a pretty high level because I'm playing against the best players and I'm close," said Badosa, who climbed to No 40 in the world on Monday.

"I think I'm on my way. I don't want to say I'm back because I don't know. I want to test myself a bit more."

