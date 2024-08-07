Rafael Nadal: Spaniard pulls out of US Open after quarter-final run at Olympics with Carlos Alcaraz

Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the US Open, a week after reaching the quarter-finals of the men's doubles at the Olympics with Carlos Alcaraz.

Nadal, who has not announced his retirement, will play at the Laver Cup in September but not the final Grand Slam of the year, the US Open - live on Sky Sports from August 26 to September 8.

The Spaniard is a four-time champion at Flushing Meadows but has only played once there since he last won the title in 2019.

"Hi all, writing today to let you guys know that I have decided not to compete at this year's US Open a place where I have amazing memories," wrote Nadal on X.

"I will miss those electric and special night sessions in NYC at Ashe, but I don't think I would be able to give my 100% this time.

"Thanks to all my US Fans in particular, will miss you all and will see you another time. Best of lucks to all for the always amazing US Open! My next event will be the Laver Cup in Berlin."

Nadal missed nearly all of the 2023 season but returned in January, only to pull out of the Australian Open in January.

He returned for the clay season but lost in the first round of the French Open to Alexander Zverev.

The 22-time Grand Slam champion opted to skip Wimbledon to focus on the Paris Olympics, which was also held at Roland Garros, where he's won a record 14 French open titles.

He lost in the second round to Novak Djokovic in the men's singles and reached the quarter-finals of the men's doubles with Alcaraz.

