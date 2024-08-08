Novak Djokovic: Defending champion withdraws from Cincinnati Open

Defending champion Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from next week's Cincinnati Open, tournament organisers have confirmed.

The Serbian triumphed over Carlos Alcaraz in an epic final last year which lasted for three hours and 49 minutes, eventually winning 5-7 7-6 7-6.

Djokovic completed the golden slam against the Spaniard just four days ago in Paris as he claimed his first Olympic tournament victory, and has now decided against defending the Rookwood Cup in Cincinnati.

"We certainly understand that it is a quick turnaround from his Olympic triumph to come to Cincinnati," rournament director Bob Moran said in a statement.

"His title run here last year was so memorable. We are eager to see him on court again soon."

Djokovic will be replaced in the draw for the men's tournament by world No 48 Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, who recently reached the last 16 of the Citi Open.

The tournament serves up as tune-up for the last Grand Slam of the year, the US Open, which begins on August 26 and is live on Sky Sports, with the draw two days earlier.

Djokovic is the defending champion there as well after claiming his fourth title at Flushing Meadows and his 24th Grand Slam success overall.

The 37-year-old withdrew from the French Open this year due to a torn meniscus in his knee, but still has his sights on more major glory.

"I still want to play in Los Angeles [in the 2028 Olympics]," Djokovic said following his gold medal in Paris. "I enjoy playing for my country and the Olympic Games particularly and Davis Cup, being part of the team."

