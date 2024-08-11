Canadian Open: Jannik Sinner beaten by Andrey Rublev in quarter-finals after marathon Saturday in Montreal

Andrey Rublev withstood a second-set collapse to eclipse world No 1 Jannik Sinner 6-3 1-6 6-2 in the quarter-finals of the Canadian Open in Montreal.

The Russian overpowered the defending champion in the early stages to race to the first set, but his momentum was halted by a half-hour rain delay.

Sinner struck back after the break, clinching the second set without facing a single break point, before Rublev turned the tables in the third set by repelling five break point opportunities in the opening game on his way to opening up a 3-0 lead.

Image: Andrey Rublev will now face Matteo Arnaldi in the semi-finals on Sunday

He carried that advantage through to ultimately claim the third set and book a spot in the semi-finals, his second win of the day after previously dispatching American qualifier Brandon Nakashima in straight sets.

Sinner had also played twice during a marathon Saturday, beating Alejandro Tabilo of Chile, following Tropical Storm Debby postponing all matches on Friday and leaving the tournament behind schedule heading into the weekend.

Image: Jannik Sinner was bidding to become the first player since Rafael Nadal to successfully defend his Canadian Open title

"I don't know, not much to say," Rublev said after beating Sinner. "Jannik is an amazing player and he's playing unbelievable for the past two years. I was just hoping that I would be able to fight with him, to show great tennis. In the end, I think we had a lot of great rallies, a lot of long rallies."

Rublev will face Sinner's compatriot Matteo Arnaldi for a spot in the final after the world No 46 eclipsed Japan's Kei Nishikori 6-4 7-5.

Image: Matteo Arnaldi claimed a straight-sets victory in his quarter-final

Little split the two players in the first set as they routinely traded holds and breaks of serve, until Arnaldi broke Nishikori in the 10th game to go up by a set. Arnaldi had the momentum to start the second, opening up a 3-0 advantage, before Nishikori rebounded to match the Italian at 3-3.

The rest of the second set followed the same pattern as the first, with both players trading games until Arnaldi held his serve in the 11th game and broke Nishikori in the 12th to seal the result after an hour and one minute.

The other two quarter-finals were pushed back to Sunday. Second-seeded Alexander Zverev was set to face Sebastian Korda, the winner last week in Washington, while fourth-seeded Hubert Hurkacz was scheduled to play Alexei Popyrin.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Zverev beat 13th-seeded Holger Rune 6-3 7-6 and Korda saw off Taylor Fritz in straight sets, in a second-round match that had originally been scheduled for Thursday, before being handed a walker over when Casper Ruud withdrew because of illness.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

National Bank Open, Montreal (ATP 1000) - 6-12 August

National Bank Open, Toronto (WTA 1000) - 6-12 August

Cincinnati Open (ATP 1000) - 12-19 August

Cincinnati Open (WTA 1000) - 13-19 August

Winston-Salem Open (ATP 250) - 18-24 August

Tennis in the Land, Cleveland (WTA 250) - 18-24 August

Abierto GNP Seguros, Monterrey (WTA 500) - 19-24 August

US Open (ATP/WTA) - 26 August - 8 September

Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.