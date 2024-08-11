Canadian Open: Amanda Anisimova through to Toronto final with another upset win

Amanda Anisimova continues exceptional form in Toronto to reach her maiden WTA 1000 final as Seb Korda seals his eighth consecutive win to make the Montreal semi-finals; you can follow updates from the ATP and WTA Tours by heading to our live scores page
Sunday 11 August 2024 22:34, UK
Amanda Anisimova followed up her shock victory over Aryna Sabalenka by knocking out Emma Navarro to reach her first WTA 1000 final in Toronto on Sunday.
Anisimova, ranked No 132, made it through to the National Bank Open final with a 6-3 2-6 6-2 victory over eighth seed Navarro.
The 22-year-old former French Open semi-finalist and 2022 Wimbledon quarter-finalist has now defeated four top-20 players in a row after victories over Sabalenka, Anna Kalinskaya and Daria Kasatkina.
The American will face either defending champion and world No 3 Jessica Pegula or 20-year-old Diana Shnaider in Monday's final - live on Sky Sports Tennis.
Sebastian Korda's sensational summer form continued, as the in-form American upset second seed Alexander Zverev to reach his second ATP Masters 1000 semi-final.
Korda prevailed 7-6 (7-5) 1-6 6-4 against Zverev for his eighth straight win and just his second in 14 encounters against top-five opponents.
The 24-year-old Korda, who last week won his second Tour title and first at ATP 500 level in Washington, will now prepare for a quick turnaround before his semi-final against Alexei Popyrin later on Sunday.
Popyrin's incredible week continued after he defeated fourth seed Hubert Hurkacz 3-6 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 to make the last four.
In other news, Naomi Osaka defeated Anna Blinkova 6-2 2-6 6-2 to reach the second round of qualifying at the Cincinnati Open where she'll face Ashlyn Kreuger for a spot in the main draw.
