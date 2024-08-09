Rafael Nadal: Naomi Broady believes Spaniard 'keeping his cards close to his chest' regarding retirement

When is Rafael Nadal likely to call time on his career?

The Spaniard confirmed he will miss this month's US Open and play next at the Laver Cup in September.

His commitment to playing at the Laver Cup next month could raise the prospect of the Spaniard following in the footsteps of great rival and friend Roger Federer by retiring at the Ryder Cup-style event.

Federer walked away from professional tennis in 2022 after an emotional farewell at the Laver Cup in London, where he played competitively for the last time in a doubles match alongside Nadal.

A similar outcome for the the 22-time Grand Slam champion could be on the cards given his injury struggles in recent years.

A shot at another Olympic medal, with Roland Garros hosting the Paris Games tennis tournament, was behind Nadal's decision to skip Wimbledon, but he lost early in the singles to old foe Novak Djokovic before he tasted quarter-final disappointment in the doubles with Carlos Alcaraz.

Nadal's lingering wave to all sides of Court Philippe Chatrier after defeat to American duo Austin Krajicek and Rajeev Ram on July 31 was indicative of someone who may not return to the venue where he won 14 French Open titles.

"Nadal clearly has a plan in his head but he's keeping his cards close to his chest," said Broady, a two-time Wimbledon mixed-doubles quarter-finalist. "As we saw with Sir Andy [Murray] these guys will only - and rightly so - step away when they feel completely ready.

"I think Rafa still really enjoys his tennis. They all just love the sport so much and if he can keep going then I think he would like to, which is why I think he didn't announce his farewell at Roland Garros.

"I think he was thinking 'if there is any chance, any way I can get back here I will be back'. But it's just going to be dependent on his body and unfortunately his body hasn't been playing ball.

"Whether he chooses to do it at the Laver Cup like Roger Federer did and able to have that really incredible celebration fitting for his career, that would be incredible.

"I think a lot of people thought he would have chosen to have that sort of celebration at the Olympics - at Roland Garros on Philippe-Chatrier - and playing for his country, but who knows? We just don't know."

The Laver Cup will be held in Berlin between September 20-22.

With Murray joining Roger Federer in retirement and Nadal unsure when he'll be back, it leaves 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic as the sole representative of the so-called 'Big Four' still going strong at the age of 37.

But an end of an era doesn't appear to be too far away, with Broady saying: "Novak's body seems to be helping him out at the moment despite the ongoing knee issue which he had surgery on before Wimbledon, so for him, it's a case of when will he feel fulfilled with his accomplishments especially with the enjoyment of the day-to-day grind.

"There's a lot of things that you do for your tennis that isn't necessarily to enjoy your life, so when that dies down then I think the Olympics has been the cherry of the top of the cake for him to feel fulfilled in all that he has achieved now."

