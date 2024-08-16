US Open: British No 2 Cameron Norrie out of Grand Slam in New York with forearm injury

British No 2 Cameron Norrie has been ruled out of the US Open with a forearm injury.

Norrie has not played since his defeat to Rafael Nadal at the Swedish Open last month.

"I have been working hard to get my body to full health - unfortunately my forearm injury is not recovering as soon as I would have hoped. Therefore I will not be able to compete in this year's US open. I'll take some rest and recharge. Can't wait to get back to competing like a dog," he wrote on Instagram.

The 28-year-old has endured a troubled campaign, with injuries denying him the chance from playing at a number of tournaments.

He was recently forced to give up his hopes of competing at the Paris Olympic, withdrawing from his first-round match against Tallon Griekspoor.

The former Wimbledon semi-finalist pulled out of the Canadian Open and this week's Cincinnati Open and now the world No 47 will miss the final Grand Slam of the year in New York following a further injury setback.

Norrie has been replaced in the main draw by Francisco Comesana of Argentina.

Norrie played through the pain barrier while battling a separate wrist problem at the Australian Open in January, where he was beaten by Alexander Zverev in the fourth round.

Meanwhile, former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova has also been forced to withdraw with Croatian Petra Martic moving into the main draw.

