Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek survives Mirra Andreeva scare to prevail in quarter-final clash

Women's world No 1 Iga Swiatek survived a scare against 17-year-old future star Mirra Andreeva in their Cincinnati Open quarter-final, coming from a set down to win.

Swiatek was broken in her second service game of the match as she lost the opener 6-4, the Pole missing out on four break-back opportunities, including two when Andreeva was serving for the set.

Andreeva was, however, immediately broken to start the second set as Swiatek levelled the match and forced a decider.

With the contest deadlocked at 5-5 in the final set, Swiatek earned what appeared to be the crucial break.

But back came Andreeva, earning a break-point chance in the very next game that would have forced a deciding tie-break, only for Swiatek to hold firm and clinch a hard-fought victory three points later.

The five-time Grand Slam winner will next face soon-to-be world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals following her comfortable 6-3 6-2 victory over Liudmila Samsonova.

Sabalenka is seeded third for the tournament, but is set to leapfrog Cincinnati defending champion Coco Gauff in the women's rakings after her disappointing second-round exit.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis?

In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.

Cincinnati Open (ATP 1000) - Until August 19

Cincinnati Open (WTA 1000) - Until August 19

Winston-Salem Open (ATP 250) - 18-24 August

Tennis in the Land, Cleveland (WTA 250) - 18-24 August

Abierto GNP Seguros, Monterrey (WTA 500) - 19-24 August

US Open (ATP/WTA) - 26 August - 8 September

