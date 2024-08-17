Cincinnati Open: Iga Swiatek survives Mirra Andreeva scare to prevail in quarter-final clash

Iga Swiatek battles back from set down to beat Mirra Andreeva 4-6 6-3 7-6; world No 1 next faces Aryna Sabalenka in Cincinnati semi-finals; watch US Open Qualifying on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the app
Saturday 17 August 2024 19:59, UK
Women's world No 1 Iga Swiatek survived a scare against 17-year-old future star Mirra Andreeva in their Cincinnati Open quarter-final, coming from a set down to win.
Swiatek was broken in her second service game of the match as she lost the opener 6-4, the Pole missing out on four break-back opportunities, including two when Andreeva was serving for the set.
Andreeva was, however, immediately broken to start the second set as Swiatek levelled the match and forced a decider.
With the contest deadlocked at 5-5 in the final set, Swiatek earned what appeared to be the crucial break.
But back came Andreeva, earning a break-point chance in the very next game that would have forced a deciding tie-break, only for Swiatek to hold firm and clinch a hard-fought victory three points later.
The five-time Grand Slam winner will next face soon-to-be world No 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the semi-finals following her comfortable 6-3 6-2 victory over Liudmila Samsonova.
Sabalenka is seeded third for the tournament, but is set to leapfrog Cincinnati defending champion Coco Gauff in the women's rakings after her disappointing second-round exit.
In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.
Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.