Cincinnati Open: Jack Draper's tournament run ends at quarter-finals with defeat to Holger Rune

Britain's Jack Draper knocked out of Cincinnati Open at quarter-final stage by Holger Rune; Rune will next face Frances Tiafoe; watch US Open Qualifying on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Sunday 18 August 2024 07:24, UK
Jack Draper's run at the Cincinnati Open ended in the quarter-finals as he bowed out in straight sets to Denmark's Holger Rune.
The British No 1 had come from a set down in his previous two matches, but was unable to repeat the feat against the 15th seed, going down 6-4 6-2.
A tight first set was decided on the only break point as Rune took his chance.
The Dane broke again to start the second set and saved three break points on his serve, seizing his only other opportunity on Draper's serve in the 11th game before serving out for victory.
Rune will play Frances Tiafoe in the last four after Hubert Hurkacz retired due to a calf injury a set down in the quarter-final.
Top seed Jannick Sinner, who avenged last week's defeat to Andrey Rublev in Montreal 4-6 7-5 6-4, will meet Alexander Zverev after the German beat Ben Shelton 3-6 7-6 7-5.
In the women's tournament, Iga Swiatek beat Mirra Andreeva 4-6 6-3 7-5 to set up a semi-final meeting with Aryna Sabalenka, a 6-3 6-3 winner over Liudmila Samsonova.
Home hope Jessica Pegula saw off the challenge of Leylah Fernandez 7-5 6-7 7-6 and meets Spain's Paula Badosa, who eased to a 6-3 6-2 win against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.
In the run-up to the final Grand Slam of 2024 - the US Open - you can watch all of the biggest tennis stars in action live on Sky Sports as they compete across the hard-court season.
Watch the WTA and ATP Tours throughout 2024 on Sky Sports Tennis. Stream Sky Sports Tennis and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership. No contract, cancel anytime.