US Open on Sky Sports: How and where to watch final Grand Slam of 2024 at Flushing Meadows

The US Open, the final Grand Slam of 2024, gets under way from Monday August 26, exclusively live on Sky Sports.

The US Open proper runs from August 26 to September 9

Across Sky Sports' channels, as well as our digital and social channels, tennis fans can enjoy extensive coverage of the final Grand Slam of 2024, including both the men's and women's singles, alongside the respective doubles tournaments, mixed doubles, juniors, and wheelchair competitions.

Our coverage will be fronted by Gigi Salmon, with an all-star line-up of tennis experts joining, including Tim Henman, Laura Robson, Martina Navratilova, Feliciano Lopez, Anne Keothavong and Marion Bartoli... with contributions too from Liam Broady, Jamie Murray and Annabel Croft over the fortnight.

Image: Former British No 1s Tim Henman and Laura Robson are part of Sky Sports' on-air team out at the US Open

Reporters Karthi Gnanasegaram and Emma Paton, along with lead commentators Jonathan Overend and Naomi Cavaday, will also be on site at Flushing Meadows.

There will be a daily live text commentary on the Sky Sports website and app, as well as live scores, reports, analysis, features and videos.

US Open schedule - live on Sky Sports

All timing listed as BST

Image: Arthur Ashe Stadium is the largest tennis stadium in the world - and it even has a retractable roof!

Monday, August 26 - Men's & Women's singles 1st round , live on Sky Sports Tennis & Main Event from 3pm

, live on Sky Sports Tennis & Main Event from 3pm Tuesday, August 27 - Men's & Women's singles 1st round , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3.30pm

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3.30pm Wednesday, August 28 - Men's & Women's singles 2nd round , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3.30pm

- , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3.30pm Thursday, August 29 - Men's & Women's singles 2nd round , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3.30pm & Main Event from 6.30pm

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3.30pm & Main Event from 6.30pm Friday, August 30 - Men's & Women's singles 3rd round , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3.30pm & Main Event from midnight

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3.30pm & Main Event from midnight Saturday, August 31 - Men's & Women's singles 3rd round , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3.30pm & Main Event from midnight

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3.30pm & Main Event from midnight Sunday, September 1 - Men's & Women's singles 4th round , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3.30pm & Main Event from 11pm

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3.30pm & Main Event from 11pm Monday, September 2 - Men's & Women's singles 4th round , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3.30pm & Main Event from 7pm

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3.30pm & Main Event from 7pm Tuesday, September 3 - Men's & Women's singles quarter-finals , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3.30pm & Main Event from 9.15pm

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3.30pm & Main Event from 9.15pm Wednesday, September 4 - Men's & Women's singles quarter-finals , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3.30pm & Main Event from 9.15pm

- , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 3.30pm & Main Event from 9.15pm Thursday, September 5 - Women's singles semi-finals , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 5pm

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 5pm Friday, September 6 - Men's singles semi-finals , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 5pm & Main Event from 10.15pm

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 5pm & Main Event from 10.15pm Saturday, September 7 - Women's singles final , live on Sky Sports Tennis from 5pm & Main Event from 8pm

, live on Sky Sports Tennis from 5pm & Main Event from 8pm Sunday, September 8 - Men's singles final, live on Sky Sports Tennis & Main Event from 7pm

What Brits are in action at Flushing Meadows?

Image: Emma Raducanu had a storied run to the 2021 US Open title when just 18 years old

A host of Brits are set to compete in this year's main draw, including 2021 winner Emma Raducanu and current British No 1s Katie Boulter and Jack Draper.

Draper will be flying the flag in the men's singles, alongside Dan Evans, with Cameron Norrie having withdrawn from the tournament due to injury.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Double Olympic Gold medallist Andy Murray gives his first interview since officially retiring from tennis and talks about what his next plans are and how he intends to spend time at the Paris Games with his daughter

It's also the first post-Andy Murray slam for the British male contingent, with the three-time Grand Slam champion having retired from the sport after the Paris 2024 Olympics, following a near two decades at the top of the game.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look at 10 of Andy Murray’s greatest ever points from the ATP Tour

Raducanu will once again be a big draw at Flushing Meadows, the 2021 champion having missed last year's tournament due after having surgery on her two broken wrists and left ankle.

The 21-year-old is now back to somewhere near her best form, having climbed back into the world's top 100 off the back of a fourth-round run at Wimbledon.

Dan Evans and Harriet Dart are also entered into the men's and women's main singles draw, while a heap of other British hopes battled it out to try and come through qualifying.

Image: Alfie Hewett won the Wimbledon wheelchair singles final for the first time this year

Two-time reigning men's wheelchair singles champion Alfie Hewett returns to the court that saw him crowned a four-time US Open winner, looking to add a 10th Grand Slam title to his carry tally.

Meanwhile, British doubles star Joe Salisbury will have his sights on making it four in a row at the US Open as he and America's Rajeev Ram once again look to retain their men's doubles crown.

Who are the other big names in action?

Image: Who are the contenders coming into the final Grand Slam of the year at the US Open?

The final Grand Slam of the year is well-timed as the battle between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the men's game intensifies.

Djokovic lost out to the Spaniard handily in the Wimbledon final last month, but arrives at Flushing Meadows fresh from finally securing the Olympic gold medal that had so eluded him to this point.

Djokovic gained revenge on Alcaraz in Paris, putting in a stunning performance to triumph in straight sets and clinch the 'golden slam' - just the fifth player to do so, following Steffi Graf, Andre Agassi, Rafael Nadal and Serena Williams.

The 37-year-old Serb now chases yet more history with a 25th Grand Slam success at the US Open, which would see him break his current tie on 24 with Australia's Margaret Court.

Or will it again be the turn of the young challengers to his throne, with world No 1 Jannik Sinner looking to add to his Australian Open crown from earlier in the year and Alcaraz eyeing a fifth slam at just 21 years old.

In the women's game, world No 1 Iga Swiatek will be looking to go one better than Alcaraz and secure a sixth slam success, and second in New York.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sport Tennis' Annabel Croft says Coco Gauff might be under pressure ahead of the US Open and admits she feels sad watching the American at the moment

She heads the women's field, though defending champion Coco Gauff, Aryna Sabalenka and Elena Rybakina will all be in the shake up too, while could Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova spring another surprise?

