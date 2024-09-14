Naomi Osaka splits from coach Wim Fissette: 'Four years, two Slams and a whole lot of memories'

Naomi Osaka has split from coach Wim Fissette.

They worked together in two stints over the course of four years and won two Grand Slams together.

The 26-year-old Osaka is a former world No 1 who has won four Grand Slam titles overall.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player An emotional Naomi Osaka claimed victory in round one of the US Open, insisting the win was special.

Despite her previous success with the Belgian coach, Osaka is currently 75th in the world rankings, though she only returned to the sport nine months ago, coming back after the birth of her first child.

"Four years, two Slams and a whole lot of memories," Osaka wrote in an Instagram post.

"Thanks Wim for being a great coach and an even greater person. Wishing you all the best."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Nick Kyrgios and Noami Osaka both paid tribute to Kobe Bryant by wearing his Los Angeles Laker's jersey at the Mixed Madness exhibition in New York.

Osaka, a two-time US Open champion, was eliminated from the tournament at Flushing Meadows by Karolina Muchova when Osaka was playing on the main court at the US Open for the first time since 2022.

She hasn't progressed beyond the second round in each of this year's four Grand Slams. She's played in 16 tournaments so far this season and reached the quarter-finals in just two.

But she is working her way back to form after her extended break from the sport.

Kartal secures first WTA semi-final place

Britain's Sonay Kartal is through to the first WTA Tour semi-final of her career at the Jasmin Open Tunisia.

Image: Kartal is in the last four at the Jasmin Open Tunisia

The 22-year-old, who reached the third round of Wimbledon as a qualifier, gained revenge on Yuliia Starodubtseva after losing to the Ukrainian in the final round of US Open qualifying last month.

Kartal was a break down in the opening set in Monastir but recovered to take it on a tie-break against her fellow qualifier and stormed through to claim a 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 victory.

The Brighton player will take on Germany's Eva Lys in the last four and is already guaranteed to reach a new career-high ranking inside the world's top 130.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in September?

Jasmin Open, Tunisia - WTA 250 (9-15 September)

Guadalajara Open, Mexico - WTA 500 (9-15 September)

Korea Open - WTA 500 (16 -22 September - with Emma Raducanu in action)

Thailand Open - WTA 250 (16 -22 September)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.