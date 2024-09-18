Coco Gauff: Former US Open champion splits with legendary coach Brad Gilbert after successful spell together

Coco Gauff has parted ways with Brad Gilbert after her US Open disappointment; Watch all the ATP and WTA action on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Wednesday 18 September 2024 19:09, UK
Former US Open champion Coco Gauff has split with legendary coach Brad Gilbert following a successful 14-month spell together.
The partnership saw the American star win four titles since the start of July 2023 - including her maiden Grand Slam title in New York last summer - but she was unable to defend her title this year with the 20-year-old knocked out in the fourth round by compatriot Emma Navarro.
Gilbert, who also works as a TV analyst, joined Gauff's team as a consultant last July before he was promoted to a coaching role in November.
Washington Champion, 2023
Cincinnati Champion, 2023
US Open Champion, 2023
Auckland Champion, 2024
Australian Open SF, 2024
French Open SF, 2024
The 63-year-old helped Gauff to a career-high world No 2 in June, but he has now wished her well for the future and said he was looking forward to his next challenge as a coach.
"Thanks to Coco Gauff and the entire team for an absolutely amazing summer run in 2023 and for 14 months of incredible team effort," Gilbert wrote in a social media message, posted on X.
"Coco, at just 20 years young, your future is incredibly bright, and I wish you nothing but continued success ahead. I'm excited for the next chapter in my coaching career."
Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.