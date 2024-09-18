Coco Gauff: Former US Open champion splits with legendary coach Brad Gilbert after successful spell together

Former US Open champion Coco Gauff has split with legendary coach Brad Gilbert following a successful 14-month spell together.

The partnership saw the American star win four titles since the start of July 2023 - including her maiden Grand Slam title in New York last summer - but she was unable to defend her title this year with the 20-year-old knocked out in the fourth round by compatriot Emma Navarro.

Gilbert, who also works as a TV analyst, joined Gauff's team as a consultant last July before he was promoted to a coaching role in November.

Gauff and Gilbert's working partnership

Washington Champion, 2023



Cincinnati Champion, 2023



US Open Champion, 2023



Auckland Champion, 2024



Australian Open SF, 2024



French Open SF, 2024



The 63-year-old helped Gauff to a career-high world No 2 in June, but he has now wished her well for the future and said he was looking forward to his next challenge as a coach.

"Thanks to Coco Gauff and the entire team for an absolutely amazing summer run in 2023 and for 14 months of incredible team effort," Gilbert wrote in a social media message, posted on X.

"Coco, at just 20 years young, your future is incredibly bright, and I wish you nothing but continued success ahead. I'm excited for the next chapter in my coaching career."

