Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz loses doubles debut as Team Europe level with Team World after opening day

Carlos Alcaraz's Laver Cup debut opened with a doubles defeat as Team Europe ended the opening day level with Team World in Berlin.

Alcaraz teamed up with Alexander Zverev in Berlin, but the pair lost out 7-6 (5) 6-4 to American duo Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton.

The European pair, who faced each other in the French Open final three months ago, had a point for 5-4 in the second set but lost it and the game, as Fritz and Shelton served out to secure victory by straight sets.

Image: Zverev and Alcaraz missed opportunities to win the second set on Friday evening

"This is our first time playing together and I think the chemistry is pretty good," Shelton said. "It's tough that we can't play again together here, but I think you'll see us on the doubles court in the future somewhere."

Victory for Fritz and Shelton left the two teams team at 2-2 after the opening day of the Ryder Cup-style contest, after Europe had come out on top in two of the three singles contests earlier in the day.

The day began with Argentine Francisco Cerundolo beating Casper Ruud 6-4 6-4, but Stefanos Tsitsipas eased to a 6-1 6-4 win against Thanasi Kokkinakis to level matters.

"I'm happy that I contributed with a point," Tsitsipas said. "It was against an opponent that I didn't have such a great time a few weeks ago at the US Open, so I was trying to redeem myself and go out on the court and not just do it for myself, but for the whole team. "

Grigor Dimitrov then battled through more problems with his leg, coming from 5-1 down in the second set to see off Alejandro Tabilo of Chile 7-6 (4) 7-6 (2).

There will be three more singles matches and one doubles match in Berlin on Saturday, when each victory will be worth two points, with all matches on Sunday worth three points. Team World is looking to win for the third consecutive year, with the first team to 13 points taking the trophy.

