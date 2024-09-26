Jack Draper: British No 1 through to last 16 of Japan Open with straight sets victory over Mattia Bellucci

Jack Draper is through to the last 16 of the Japan Open with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Italy's Mattia Bellucci.

With the win, Draper now faces second seed Hubert Hurkacz in the second round, live at 3am on Sky Sports Tennis.

That adds to his doubles win from Wednesday when he and Tomas Machac defeated Alexander Erler and Matwe Middelkoop 4-6, 7-6, 10-8.

After a close first set against Bellucci, Draper romped into a 5-1 lead in the second set, three break points being converted on his way to victory with 10 aces to boot.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the US Open semi-final between Jannik Sinner and Jack Draper

It is Draper's first singles win since his loss to Jannik Sinner in the US Open semi-final and a disappointing Davis Cup, Sinner defeating him 7-5 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 in a brutal clash.

The 22-year-old broke into the world's top 20 from reaching his first career Grand Slam semi-final.

"I want to get to the position where I'm consistently winning and playing at a high level week in, week out," Draper said ahead of the Japan Open.

Watch both the China Open and Japan Open, live on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ from Wednesday, September 25, with coverage of day one under way from 4am.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in September?

Japan Open - ATP 500 (September 25-October 1)

China Open - ATP 500 (September 26-October 2)

China Open - WTA 1000 (September 25-October 6)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.