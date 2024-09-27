Japan Open: Jack Draper beats Hubert Hurkacz in straight sets to reach quarter-finals in Tokyo

Britain's Jack Draper continued his excellent form by upsetting No 2 seed Hubert Hurkacz to reach the Japan Open quarter-finals.

Draper, playing his first individual tournament since reaching his first Grand Slam semi-final at the US Open earlier this month, beat his Polish opponent 6-4 6-4 in Tokyo.

The 22-year-old lost both of his matches for Great Britain at the Davis Cup but has picked up where he left off in tournament play with two straight-sets victories in Japan.

Draper claimed the only two breaks of serve in the match to take 3-2 leads in both sets, and was able to deny Hurkacz on each of the three opportunities the world No 8 had to break.

The victory maintains Draper's late charge for a place in the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin next month, with the Briton well positioned to make further progress this week from his current ranking of 20th.

"I was pleased with a lot of things today," Draper said. "I thought my attitude was really good. I got myself out of some tough situations and played the pretty big points on my terms, and that's something that I've wanted to do.

"I know Hubert, I know when he gets time on the ball, he's so dangerous, probably the best server in the world right now. So, I'm really happy with my composure, the way I approached the game, and hopefully I can carry this momentum forwards."

In the last eight, Draper will face either America's Brandon Nakashima or France's Ugo Humbert, who play later on Friday. The highest remaining seed in the tournament is No 5 Tommy Paul, who Draper could face in the semi-finals.

On the other side of the draw, American Ben Shelton advanced to the quarter-finals with a straight-sets win over Argentina's Mariano Navone.

