China Open: Katie Boulter beats Taylor Townsend in straight sets to set up possible Coco Gauff clash in Beijing

Britain's Katie Boulter overcame a slow start to beat Taylor Townsend in straight sets in the second round of the China Open.

After losing her first service game of the match, Boulter recovered to win 6-4 6-4 in Beijing, setting up a possible third-round meeting with fourth seed Coco Gauff.

Playing her first match since making a disappointing second-round exit from the US Open in August, Boulter showed poise in the key moments to advance in an hour and 34 minutes.

The British No 1 failed to take three break points in the opening game of the match and then immediately lost her own serve to fall behind.

Having failed to take three further break points, Boulter finally capitalised on a fourth chance in the seventh game of the match to get back on serve.

She then followed up by breaking once more in Townsend's next service game before calmly closing out the set on her own delivery.

Boulter applied pressure throughout the second set but failed to take break-point opportunities at 2-2 and 3-3, before finally converting to take a 5-4 lead.

Once more, the 26th seed had no problem closing out, finishing the match with a powerful forehand winner.

Boulter, who received a first-round bye thanks to her seeding, ended the match having taken just three of 12 break points.

She will face the winner of a clash later on Friday between France's Clara Burel and Gauff, who has just confirmed Matt Daly as her new coach after parting ways with Brad Gilbert.

