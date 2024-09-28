Jack Draper: British No 1 withdraws from Shanghai Masters due to abdominal injury picked up in Tokyo

Jack Draper has withdrawn from Shanghai Masters due to abdominal injury picked up in Tokyo; Briton's team state turnaround was too quick; Watch all ATP and WTA action on Sky Sports Tennis, Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and Sky app
Monday 30 September 2024 11:11, UK
British No 1 Jack Draper has pulled out of this week's Shanghai Masters through injury.
The 22-year-old retired from his quarter-final clash against France's Ugo Humbert at the Japan Open on Sunday.
Draper required treatment on an abdominal problem and, after trying to continue, had to call it a day at 7-5 2-1 down.
Draper's camp say he does not yet know the extent of the injury but feels the turnaround from Tokyo to Shanghai is too quick.
The Japan Open was Draper's first ATP tournament since he reached the semi-finals of the US Open earlier this month.
The world No 20 played for Great Britain in the Davis Cup a few days later but lost both of his matches.
Draper had a first-round bye in Shanghai and would have faced either Hugo Gaston or Jaume Munar in round two.
Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and world No 1 Jannik Sinner are in the draw.
