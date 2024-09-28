Jack Draper: British No 1 withdraws from Shanghai Masters due to abdominal injury picked up in Tokyo

British No 1 Jack Draper has pulled out of this week's Shanghai Masters through injury.

The 22-year-old retired from his quarter-final clash against France's Ugo Humbert at the Japan Open on Sunday.

Draper required treatment on an abdominal problem and, after trying to continue, had to call it a day at 7-5 2-1 down.

Draper's camp say he does not yet know the extent of the injury but feels the turnaround from Tokyo to Shanghai is too quick.

The Japan Open was Draper's first ATP tournament since he reached the semi-finals of the US Open earlier this month.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the Japan Open quarter-final where Britain's Draper was forced to retire with an abdominal injury against Ugo Humbert

The world No 20 played for Great Britain in the Davis Cup a few days later but lost both of his matches.

Draper had a first-round bye in Shanghai and would have faced either Hugo Gaston or Jaume Munar in round two.

Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz and world No 1 Jannik Sinner are in the draw.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in October?

Shanghai Masters - ATP 1000

Wuhan Open - WTA 1000 (October 6-12 - Emma Raducanu in action)

Almaty Open, Kazakhstan - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

Stockholm Open, Sweden - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

European Open, Antwerp - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

Japan Open, Osaka - WTA 250 (October 14-20)

Ningbo Open, China - WTA 500 (October 14-20)

Erste Bank Open, Vienna - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Swiss Indoors, Basel - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Guangzhou Open, China - WTA 250 (October 21-27)

Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis, Tokyo - WTA 500 (October 21-27)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.