China Open: Carlos Alcaraz beats Jannik Sinner in a thrilling third-set tie-break to claim tournament title

Carlos Alcaraz came from behind to edge rival Jannik Sinner 6-7 (6-8) 6-4 7-6 (7-3) in a thrilling final to claim the China Open title in Beijing on Wednesday.

Sinner went into the final on a 15-match winning streak after lifting his second Grand Slam trophy of the season at the US Open, but it was Alcaraz who came out on top after three hours and 21 minutes in an epic contest.

The Spaniard now has a 6-4 lead over his big rival in their head-to-head meetings after thumping 55 winners and playing a stunning deciding-set tie-break.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Incredible Alcaraz

16th ATP title



Fourth title in 2024



Fifth ATP 500



3/3 vs Sinner in 2024



Ends Sinner's 15-match winning streak



Four wins out of five finals in 2024



15 matches won in last set tie-break out of 17 played



"It was a really close match," said Alcaraz. "Jannik showed once again that he's the best player in the world, at least for me, the level that he's playing is unbelievable.

"I had my chances in the first set, didn't make it. But in general I'm proud of myself with the way that I dealt with the match, the way that I managed everything.

"I'm really happy that in the third set. Even though he broke my serve again and it was really close, I gave myself the chance to keep going, playing aggressively and I'm really happy that I made it."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alcaraz heaped praise on Sinner but says he never lost hope after winning an epic final

Alcaraz has found his mojo again over the last couple of weeks following a shock second-round loss at the US Open and he was electric at the start of the contest.

He opened up a 5-2 lead in the first set, but Sinner responded by breaking Alcaraz when he served for it and the world No 1 then saved three set points before taking the tie-break 8-6.

It was another example of the mental toughness Sinner has shown this season, but it was Alcaraz who dug in in the second set, saving two break points in a long eighth game before breaking his opponent and levelling the match.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sinner produced a moment of brilliance with this impressive defence against Alcaraz in the final

The momentum was now back with the 21-year-old, who had won both his previous matches against his rival this season, and he piled on more pressure in the early stages of the deciding set.

After breaking Sinner to lead 2-1, Alcaraz had two more chances in the fifth game but could not take them and, in a repeat of the opener, back came the top seed.

It was fitting the contest came down to a deciding tie-break and Sinner looked to be in the ascendancy when he took a 3-0 lead, but Alcaraz responded in stunning fashion with seven points in a row.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Alcaraz showed off his impressive athleticism with this backhand winner...

Tale of the Tape

The man for all surfaces

Alcaraz vs Top 5 in 2024

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in October?

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Find out all the ways to watch tennis on Sky Sports, including the US Open, ATP and WTA tours

Shanghai Masters - ATP 1000 (October 2-13)

Wuhan Open - WTA 1000 (October 6-12 - Emma Raducanu in qualifying action)

Almaty Open, Kazakhstan - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

Stockholm Open, Sweden - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

European Open, Antwerp - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

Japan Open, Osaka - WTA 250 (October 14-20)

Ningbo Open, China - WTA 500 (October 14-20)

Erste Bank Open, Vienna - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Swiss Indoors, Basel - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Guangzhou Open, China - WTA 250 (October 21-27)

Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis, Tokyo - WTA 500 (October 21-27)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.