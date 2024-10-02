 Skip to content

Aryna Sabalenka beats Madison Keys at China Open for her 15th straight win

Aryna Sabalenka extends her winning streak to 15 matches and has now won 48 matches this season after reaching the China Open quarter-finals; Watch all the ATP and WTA action on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, NOW and the Sky Sports app

Wednesday 2 October 2024 08:00, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights as Aryna Sabalenka eased past Madison Keys to reach the quarter-finals at the China Open in Beijing

Aryna Sabalenka has not lost a set at the China Open en route to the quarter-finals as the top seed eased past Madison Keys 6-4 6-3 on Wednesday.

Victory over American Keys puts Sabalenka two wins away from retaking the top spot from Iga Swiatek in the WTA Race rankings for the year-end championship in Riyadh - live on Sky Sports Tennis.

Red-hot Sabalenka has now reached the quarter-finals or better in 12 of the 15 events she's played this season.

Sabalenka's winning streak


Sabalenka has not lost since the Toronto quarter-finals in August, compiling a personal-best 15-match win streak

She has won 30 of 31 sets over that period, dropping a set only to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round of the US Open

She moved into her third consecutive Beijing quarter-final and is bidding to make her first semi-final in the Chinese capital.

She will face either US Open semi-finalist Karolina Muchova or Spain's Cristina Bucsa next.

Also See:

Trending

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in October?

  • Shanghai Masters - ATP 1000 (October 2-13)
  • Wuhan Open - WTA 1000 (October 6-12 - Emma Raducanu in qualifying action)
  • Almaty Open, Kazakhstan - ATP 250 (October 14-20)
  • Stockholm Open, Sweden - ATP 250 (October 14-20)
  • European Open, Antwerp - ATP 250 (October 14-20)
  • Japan Open, Osaka - WTA 250 (October 14-20)
  • Ningbo Open, China - WTA 500 (October 14-20)
  • Erste Bank Open, Vienna - ATP 500 (October 21-27)
  • Swiss Indoors, Basel - ATP 500 (October 21-27)
  • Guangzhou Open, China - WTA 250 (October 21-27)
  • Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis, Tokyo - WTA 500 (October 21-27)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Stream Sky Sports with NOW!