Aryna Sabalenka beats Madison Keys at China Open for her 15th straight win

Aryna Sabalenka extends her winning streak to 15 matches and has now won 48 matches this season after reaching the China Open quarter-finals
Wednesday 2 October 2024 08:00, UK
Aryna Sabalenka has not lost a set at the China Open en route to the quarter-finals as the top seed eased past Madison Keys 6-4 6-3 on Wednesday.
Victory over American Keys puts Sabalenka two wins away from retaking the top spot from Iga Swiatek in the WTA Race rankings for the year-end championship in Riyadh - live on Sky Sports Tennis.
Red-hot Sabalenka has now reached the quarter-finals or better in 12 of the 15 events she's played this season.
Sabalenka has not lost since the Toronto quarter-finals in August, compiling a personal-best 15-match win streak
She has won 30 of 31 sets over that period, dropping a set only to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the third round of the US Open
She moved into her third consecutive Beijing quarter-final and is bidding to make her first semi-final in the Chinese capital.
She will face either US Open semi-finalist Karolina Muchova or Spain's Cristina Bucsa next.
