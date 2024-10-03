Coco Gauff books her return to the China Open semi-finals where Paolo Badosa awaits

Former Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff booked her return to the China Open semi-finals where in-form Paolo Badosa awaits.

Gauff battled back from a set down to defeat Ukrainian qualifier Yuliia Starodubtseva 2-6 6-2 6-2 in the quarter-finals on Thursday.

Beijing is the American's third WTA 1000 semi-final of the year and first since Rome.

She will next play Badosa of Spain, who earlier ended local wild card Zhang Shuai's unexpected run at the tournament.

Instagram Instagram , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Instagram cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Instagram cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Instagram cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"I was just trying to remember what we've been working on on the practice court," Gauff said. "It's still a lot of things I'm adjusting to, so for me, it's about trusting the process and focusing on that.

"Today, I can't control how I play or how she plays, but I can just try to control my mindset and commit to the process."

The world No 115 Starodubtseva had not lost a set in her three matches this week and quickly took the first set in an error-strewn first set for the American.

Former US Open champion Gauff needed to find a response against Starodubtseva and saved two break points in her opening service game of the second set before a service break propelled her 3-1 ahead.

After another narrow escape on her next service game, Gauff lost only three more games as she wrapped up victory.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the China Open quarter-final between Paula Badosa and Zhang Shuai

Shuai's drought-busting week came to a shuddering halt as Badosa continued her own resurgence in a 6-1 7-6 (7-4) victory in their quarter-final.

The Spaniard has won 28 of her last 35 matches and made the semi-finals of three of her past five tournaments.

She also enjoyed a run to the US Open quarter-finals last month.

Berrettini bounces back at Shanghai Masters

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the China Open final between Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner

Matteo Berrettini bounced back from the disappointment of an injury ending his Japan Open last week by squeezing past Christopher O'Connell 7-6 (11-9) 7-6 (8-6).

Next up for the former Wimbledon finalist is Holger Rune.

Other first-round winners included Marcos Giron, David Goffin, Jaume Munar, Zhou Yi, Jakub Mensik and Miomir Kecmanovic.

The 32 seeded players received a first-round bye, including world No 1 Jannik Sinner and second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, who won the China Open against the Italian on Wednesday.

Sinner starts against Taro Daniel of Japan, and Alcaraz faces Shang Juncheng of China.

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in October?

Shanghai Masters - ATP 1000 (October 2-13)

Wuhan Open - WTA 1000 (October 6-12 - Emma Raducanu in qualifying action)

Almaty Open, Kazakhstan - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

Stockholm Open, Sweden - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

European Open, Antwerp - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

Japan Open, Osaka - WTA 250 (October 14-20)

Ningbo Open, China - WTA 500 (October 14-20)

Erste Bank Open, Vienna - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Swiss Indoors, Basel - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Guangzhou Open, China - WTA 250 (October 21-27)

Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis, Tokyo - WTA 500 (October 21-27)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.