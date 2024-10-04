Iga Swiatek: Women's world No 1 splits with her coach after three years 

Women's world No 1 Iga Swiatek has announced that she is splitting with her tennis coach Tomasz Wiktorowski after three years of working together.

Swiatek won four of her five Grand Slam titles, 19 of her 22 career titles and an Olympic bronze medal in Paris while working with Wiktorowski, who was voted WTA Coach of the Year by his peers in 2023.

"After 3 years of the greatest achievements in my career, together with my coach Tomasz Wiktorowski we decided to part way," Swiatek posted on Instagram.

"I want to start with a big thank you and appreciating our work together."

The now 23-year-old Swiatek began working with Wiktorowski at the end of the 2021 season, with their time together also including her 37-match win streak in 2022 - the longest streak of the 21st century.

"Coach Wiktorowski joined my team for three seasons, when I strongly needed changes and a fresh approach to my game," Swiatek added

"His experience, analytical and strategic attitude and enormous knowledge about tennis helped us to achieve things I've never dreamed of only a few months after we started working together.

"Our main goal was to become the No. 1 player in the world and coach Wiktorowski was the one who said it first. We aimed very high, we headed to every tournament with a clear goal to win it.

"Together with coach Wiktorowski we won many tournaments and 4 Grand Slams."

Swiatek, who withdrew from this week's China Open, cited the change in her sports team as a reason to pull out of next week's Wuhan Open.

"I'm really sorry for fans in China and those who wait to see me play, but I hope you understand that I need some time," she said.

Swiatek said the break with Wiktorowski was a mutual and amicable decision.

"Coach, THANK YOU, I wish you all the best," she wrote. "I know that you would like to rest after these 3 years of hard work and traveling a lot and spending some well-deserved time with your loved ones and I hope you'll get what you need."

