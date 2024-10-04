China Open: Aryna Sabalenka in shock quarter-final defeat to Karolina Muchov after late third-set collapse

Aryna Sabalenka's long winning run is over after an extraordinary late collapse against Karolina Muchov saw the world No 2 knocked out in the quarter-finals of the China Open.

Sabalenka came into the match on a run of 15 consecutive wins and, although she lost the first set to Muchova in a tie-break 7-6 (7-5), she ultimately seemed to be cruising to the semi-finals after winning the second set 6-2 and then moving an early break up in the decisive third.

But as her game appeared to suddenly desert her approaching the winning line, the Belarusian lost the final four games in the final set as Muchova fought back from the break down to triumph 6-4 and move into the semi-finals.

It marks Sabalenka's first loss since exiting the Canadian Open at the same stage in August and is the third consecutive time in four overall meetings that the 26-year-old has lost to Muchova.

Muchova will now face the winner of the match between 17-year-old Mirra Andreeva and China's own Qinwen Zheng in Friday's other quarter-final.

Image: Aryna Sabalenka lost at the quarter-final stage in the China Open for the third time

On the other side of the draw, former Grand Slam champion Coco Gauff booked her return to the China Open semi-finals where in-form Paolo Badosa awaits on Saturday morning.

Muchova, the Czech player who is ranked 49th in the world and reached last month's US Open semi-finals, had already shown her fighting spirit against Sabalenka in the match by saving two set points in the opening set

Speaking immediately after booking her place in Saturday's semi-final, Muchova said: "I just tried to fight for every ball and, in the end, it was worth it and I'm here standing now [after] winning.

"I'm going to watch the [other quarter-final] match and I hope the better [one] wins. I'm just going to try and recover as best as possible now there's no day off so I'll just do everything to be ready. To play another match is so amazing, this whole crowd and everything, it's unbelievable to play here."

What's coming up on Sky Sports Tennis in October?

Shanghai Masters - ATP 1000 (October 2-13)

Wuhan Open - WTA 1000 (October 6-12 - Emma Raducanu in qualifying action)

Almaty Open, Kazakhstan - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

Stockholm Open, Sweden - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

European Open, Antwerp - ATP 250 (October 14-20)

Japan Open, Osaka - WTA 250 (October 14-20)

Ningbo Open, China - WTA 500 (October 14-20)

Erste Bank Open, Vienna - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Swiss Indoors, Basel - ATP 500 (October 21-27)

Guangzhou Open, China - WTA 250 (October 21-27)

Toray Pan Pacific Open Tennis, Tokyo - WTA 500 (October 21-27)

Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.