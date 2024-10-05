China Open: Coco Gauff through to final after beating Paulo Badosa in Beijing

Former US Open champion went a set down but recovers to beat Spaniard 4-6 6-4 6-2; Coco Gauff will play either Zheng Qinwen or Karolina Muchova in Sunday's final; watch all the ATP and WTA action on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+
Saturday 5 October 2024 13:27, UK
Coco Gauff is through to the final of the China Open after coming from a set down to beat Paulo Badosa in Beijing on Saturday.
Gauff, the former US Open Champion, was troubled by double faults early in the match but recovered to defeat the Spaniard 4-6 6-4 6-2.
She will play either Zheng Qinwen or Karolina Muchova in Sunday's final, with the second semi-final taking place later on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.
"It was a tough match, I just tried to stay focused," said Gauff. "Mentally I tried to reset. I got down a couple of times but I tried to bounce back."
Badosa broke Gauff twice in the second set and looked poised to progress herself when doing so again at the start of the second set. She almost then built a 4-1 lead before the fourth seed saved four break points to hold.
A confident Gauff would not lose another game in the set as she seized the momentum before a decider.
In the third set, the 20-year-old broke twice to build a 4-1 lead and wouldn't be stopped from there.
"I've had tough opponents the whole tournament," she added. "Happy to be in the final."
