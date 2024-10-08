Katie Boulter: British No 1 beaten by qualifier Lesia Tsurenko in Wuhan Open first round

Watch all the ATP and WTA action on Sky Sports Tennis and Sky Sports+ which is integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app
Tuesday 8 October 2024 11:05, UK
Katie Boulter bowed out in the first round of the Wuhan Open with a disappointing defeat to qualifier Lesia Tsurenko.
Boulter was error-strewn throughout against Ukrainian Tsurenko, ranked 62 places lower at 96 in the world, and fell to a 6-2 7-5 loss.
The British No 1 failed to hold serve in the opening set and, although she improved in the second, she never looked comfortable and a break in the 11th game proved her undoing.
Boulter's form has tailed off over the second half of the season, with the 28-year-old winning more than one match in a week only once since Wimbledon.
Sky Sports+ has officially launched and will be integrated into Sky TV, streaming service NOW and the Sky Sports app, giving Sky Sports customers access to over 50 per cent more live sport this year at no extra cost. Find out more here.